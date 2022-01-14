COVID-19: Jacksonville testing site to temporarily close as investigators look into testing company

Several COVID-19 testing sites will be temporarily shutdown, including a location in Jacksonville, as investigators look into a testing company.

The company called Center for Covid Control is under fire after receiving several complaints from consumers in multiple states.

At least five people say they were waiting in line at the Bonita Springs, Florida, location when they received emails with negative results. They hadn’t even tested yet.

The local testing site in downtown Jacksonville on West Bay Street is one of 300 that the company has opened across the country.

According to Center for Covid Control’s website, it is pausing operation at all 300 testing locations for “additional staff,” citing high demand is affecting customer service standards and diagnostic goals.

The company is under investigation in Oregon, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Washington, according to USA Today.

The Better Business Bureau serving western Michigan said its branch has received four complaints about the company, which currently has an F rating from customers on its website.

The West Bay Street testing site is set to reopen Saturday, Jan. 22.

Action News Jax is reaching out to the BBB of Northeast Florida to see if there’s been any complaints filed in Jacksonville.

We will update this story when we learn more.

