ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Alphonso Davies stops training after mild inflammation of heart discovered

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kvaZe_0dldkdgF00

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has revealed Alphonso Davies has stopped training due to a mild inflammation of the heart.

The Canadian international has been absent of late after he tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the month.

After conducting medical checks on Thursday, upon his return to the training ground this week following a period of isolation, a mild sign of myocarditis was detected in Davies.

Nagelsmann, speaking ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga match with Cologne, told reporters: “Yesterday, during our follow-up examination that we do with every player that has had Covid-19, we detected signs of mild myocarditis, i.e. an inflammation of the heart muscle.

“He has stopped training for now, so he won’t be available to us for the next weeks.”

Bayern revealed Davies’ positive test result on January 5 and reported at the time he was “well” before he briefly returned to training on Wednesday.

Later in Nagelsmann’s press conference, he added: “This myocarditis isn’t too dramatic based on the ultrasound, but more simply signs of an inflammation. Nevertheless, it needs to heal and that will no doubt take some time.”

Nine Bayern players tested positive for Covid-19 at the start of January after time away following the winter break in Germany.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Giovanni van Bronckhorst: International call-ups create ‘difficult situation’

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst acknowledged the “difficult” club versus country issue as he prepares to lose Alfredo Morelos to Colombia. The 25-year-old Gers striker, with four goals in his last six matches, has been included in his national squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifying double-header against Peru on January 28 and Argentina on February 1 and is set to miss the trip to Celtic on February 2.
SOCCER
newschain

Celtic sign midfielder Matt O’Rliey from MK Dons on long contract

Celtic have signed midfielder Matt O’Riley from MK Dons, the Scottish Premiership club have announced. The 21-year-old Englishman has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Parkhead outfit after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee. The Fulham youth product moves after making 52 appearances for the League One Dons and...
SOCCER
newschain

William comforts grieving boy who lost his mother, saying ‘it gets easier’

The Duke of Cambridge has sympathised with a grieving schoolboy during a visit to a centre helping vulnerable people, telling him things will get “easier”. William, who lost his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997, when he was 15, told Deacon Glover, 11, “I know how you feel”, after learning his mother, Grace Taylor, died last year aged 28.
U.K.
The Independent

Patrik Schick: ‘My coach told me I’d never make it at the top level’

Just like the hang time of his extraordinary lob against Scotland this summer, there have been moments this season when Patrik Schick feels as though he’s been walking amongst the clouds. It has been seven months since his halfway-line goal left Hampden Park suspended in equal parts amazement and anguish, but that day still remains the starting point of another outlandish trajectory.It might have been a little overshadowed by the twin auras of Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland, but since finishing as the Euros’ joint-top scorer, Schick has quietly transformed himself into one of the continent’s most formidable strikers. Last...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Nagelsmann
Person
Alphonso Davies
AFP

'Lewandowski is best Bundesliga striker of modern era' - Klinsmann

Jurgen Klinsmann rates Robert Lewandowski as the best Bundesliga striker of the modern era with the Bayern Munich star poised to inflict more misery on struggling Hertha Berlin this Sunday. "There is no doubt Robert is the best striker the Bundesliga has seen in the modern era," Klinsmann, who won the 1990 World Cup with West Germany, told AFP in a video conference.
FIFA
The Independent

Premier League could bring in new Covid postponement rules next month

New rules on Covid-19 postponements in the Premier League could be in place for the first round of games in February.Clubs are expected to meet next week, when the league is effectively on its winter break, to discuss changes to the criteria for calling a game off.The league has begun consulting with clubs over this issue and the new regulations could apply when the English top flight resumes on February 8.Club statement.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 15, 2022The league is looking at the issue against the backdrop of falling case numbers within the competition and in the country more widely.There...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflammation#Cologne#Bayern Munich#Canadian
The Independent

Chelsea need to ‘recharge batteries’ after draw with Brighton – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea need to “recharge the batteries” after blaming tiredness for their lacklustre performance in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton The European champions’ fading title hopes suffered another setback after Hakim Ziyech’s first-half opener was cancelled out by stand-in Albion skipper Adam Webster.Chelsea topped the table as recently as the start of last month but have spectacularly fallen out of contention having now won just two of their nine top-flight outings since.Blues boss Tuchel once again bemoaned his club’s punishing schedule and now plans to give his players two days off ahead of Sunday’s home game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Kortney Hause commits to Aston Villa until 2025

Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club have announced. The 26-year-old, signed from Wolves after a successful loan spell during the 2018-19 promotion campaign, is now committed until 2025. The new deal will end speculation linking Hause to other clubs, with both...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Bergwijn reveals Antonio Conte’s instructions before Tottenham heroics

Steven Bergwijn was delighted to follow Antonio Conte’s instructions and deliver a dramatic stoppage-time win for Tottenham at Leicester.The Netherlands international scored twice in 79 seconds of time added on to turn Spurs’ 2-1 deficit into a memorable 3-2 victory.He was sent on in the 78th minute, two minutes after James Maddison had put the Foxes on course for the three points in their first Premier League game of 2022 with a clear instruction from Conte – to score.Bergwijn, who has been subject of a bid from Ajax in the January transfer window, duly obliged, firing home from close range...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Avian flu surveillance zones in Northern Ireland to be lifted

All Avian Influenza Surveillance Zones in Northern Ireland will be lifted this weekend. But Stormont Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has warned that the threat of an outbreak remains high due to the continued presence of infected migratory birds. He announced that the remaining two surveillance zones were to be lifted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
113K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy