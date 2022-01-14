ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Penn State receives $1.5 million from USDA for climate research

By NCPA Staff
 6 days ago
Washington, D.C. – Climate research tied to commercial agricultural is a hot topic, one that continues to be funded by the government. The latest $9 million investment, announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday,...

State College

Penn State Submits Final Plans for New Liberal Arts Research and Teaching Building

Penn State expects to begin construction this summer on a new six-story Liberal Arts Research and Teaching Center at the University Park campus. State College Planning Commission reviewed last week the final land development plan for the 142,622 square foot building, which will be located on the current site of a parking lot between Mateer and Ford buildings along Fischer Road.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
