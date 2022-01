Two years after embracing the After Hours, The Weeknd has returned with the release of his fifth album, Dawn FM. “I started writing the album during the pandemic. Which felt like we’re all in this scary, unknown territory. And I wanted to make music I thought sounded like going outside.” The Weeknd revealed in a November interview with Billboard. “I was obsessed with that feeling. I just felt like I didn’t know how to make this album until now. It probably would be too ambitious for me prior. I knew what I liked, but I felt like I didn’t have the skill sets to deliver that type of project until now.”

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO