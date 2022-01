NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With the Omicron variant still spreading, there’s confusion as to what we can do next to protect ourselves. Many want to know do booster shots last long enough, or will we need more shots? While most of us are being urged to get a booster shot to be “fully vaccinated,” there are some who are asking: How long does a booster dose’s immunity last? We know that antibody levels wane over time after any COVID vaccine, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez said. Although the data are still preliminary, it looks like booster shots provide good and lasting protection against severe disease...

