Suspect In Dan Ryan Expressway Shooting Crashes On Lower Michigan Avenue During Police Pursuit

CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating several break-ins that were reported on the Northwest Side and Northwest suburbs overnight. Chicago Police said a group of four approximately men smashed the front door of a liquor store in the 4600 block of Cumberland Avenue just before 4 a.m.. The men, wearing masks and gloves, stole a cash register and took off an an SUV. A gas station in Norridge was also broken into on Lawrence Avenue near Cumberland Avenue. The offender tried to take cash from the register and when it would not open, he took the whole register. The suspect pumped gas before taking off. Also overnight, two different businesses in Elmwood Park were targeted by thieves. The first was a food mart near 77th and Belmont Avenue where a cash register was left on the sidewalk. The second incident took place at George’s Bar on Belmont Avenue. A spokesperson for Elmwood Park confirmed a black Jeep was involved in all four burglaries, and it appeared the same three people were responsible for each of them, with a fourth person possibly driving the getaway vehicle. Police in Chicago, Norridge, and Elmwood Park are working together to investigate the burglaries.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO