Suspect In Dan Ryan Expressway Shooting Crashes On Lower Michigan Avenue During Police Pursuit

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)– An Illinois State Police chase ended in a crash overnight.

ISP said they were pursuing a vehicle wanted in connection with a shooting that took place earlier this week on the Dan Ryan expressway.

The suspect’s car crashed and knocked down a traffic light pole on lower Michigan Avenue near the DuSable bridge just after 12:30 a.m.

The suspect was arrested.

