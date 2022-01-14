Suspect In Dan Ryan Expressway Shooting Crashes On Lower Michigan Avenue During Police Pursuit

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police issued an alert Thursday of armed robberies involving dollar stores in Englewood.
The warning gives notice to businesses of Family Dollar Stores and Dollar General Stores in the area.
In each incident, the offender walks into the store, displays a handgun, and demanded money from the register and safe. The offender would then flee on foot.
Incident times and locations:
7400 block of South Racine on Jan. 2, 2022, at 3:37 p.m.
7300 block of South Ashland on Jan. 2, 2022, at 2:02 p.m.
7300 block of South Ashland on Jan. 11, 2022, at 7:38 p.m.
The offender is described as an African American man, 5’5″-5’10”, 150-190 lbs., wearing a black ski mask, blue dark jacket, dark color pants, and brown winter boots.
Police advise businesses to always be aware of their surroundings, report suspicious activity immediately, and If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm, and never pursue a fleeing assailant but provide the information to the police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.
