HBO's 'Somebody Somewhere' sings sweetly and sincerely, albeit with its inside voice

By Glen Weldon
NPR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's impossible to watch actor, comedian and singer Bridget Everett in action on a cabaret stage without surrendering to the experience and goggling like a fool. She's hilarious, filthy and so supremely comfortable with her voice, her body and her sheer, scintillating presence that she casts a spell over the audience....

Variety

Bridget Everett’s Comedy Can Be Blue on Stage But ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Leans Into the Tender Moments

Although Bridget Everett has a number of impressive screen credits on her résumé — from films “Trainwreck” and “Patti Cake$” to such television shows as “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Lady Dynamite” and “Unbelievable” — she is also known for work on stage. Touring with her band, The Tender Moments, and starring in several comedy cabaret shows has allowed her to show off her musical talents, and now she is getting the chance to do that on a larger scale with “Somebody Somewhere.” In the HBO series launching Jan. 16 at 10:30 p.m., her character, Sam, finds new purpose in a community...
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Somebody Somewhere

If there’s one thing that most people can relate to, it’s feeling like they’re not where they want to be in life. Some people even spend their entire lives trying to cope with this feeling while failing to realize that it’s never too late to go after your dreams. That is something that Bridget Everett will be exploring in her upcoming HBO series, Somebody Somewhere. The show is a comedy that stars Bridget as a woman named Sam who is struggling to deal with life in her small town while also grieving the loss of her sister. The show will touch on topics that lots of people can relate to, and many viewers will even find themselves feeling inspired. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Somebody Somewhere.
SFGate

HBO’s ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Features a Tamped-Down, Dazzling Bridget Everett: TV Review

In the new series “Somebody Somewhere,” Bridget Everett’s character isn’t pleased when her friend Joel (Jeff Hiller), a gay man having a crisis, shares his vision board. “Dream all you want, Joel, but this is the future,” she declares, gesturing at the beige room around her to indicate the world they’re doomed to inhabit. “We’re in our 40s. And it hasn’t happened yet, has it? It hasn’t happened for you, it hasn’t happened for me — and that’s because it’s not going to happen.”
Chicago Sun-Times

On the superb HBO series ‘Somebody, Somewhere,’ a Kansas woman struggles to fit in

This is your moment, Bridget Everett. This is the perfect vehicle for you — a series sure to delight fans who know the great musical, comedic and dramatic work you’ve done onstage and in films such as “Trainwreck” and “Patti Cake$” and on TV shows such as “Inside Amy Schumer,” a vehicle we hope will also introduce a whole new audience to your considerable talents.
Vulture

Somebody Somewhere Is a Confident Tale of an Unconfident Woman

A chicken. A cornfield. A tractor with a faded American flag flapping in the foreground. As this montage plays, Connie Conway croons a ’50s tune called “Kansas State Line” about how he has never left home but is a “rover at heart.” After this opening to Somebody Somewhere — the new HBO series created by and starring comedian and cabaret singer Bridget Everett — there’s a hard cut to someone whose dream of leaving has failed: Sam Miller (Everett), who sits in a fluorescent-lit room, marking a standardized-test booklet and filing it among a sad stack of folders. Sam does not fit in her hometown of Manhattan, Kansas. She may have tried to get out for a while. Now she’s in her 40s, with a job she dislikes, disconnected from everyone and unsure of what she wants or who she is.
SFGate

‘Somebody Somewhere’: Grappling With a Life Stuck in Second Gear

“What are you doing with your goddamn life?” Sam’s sister Tricia asks her in the first episode of the new HBO dramedy Somebody Somewhere. In the moment, Sam (Bridget Everett) acts offended by the question, but it’s one she privately asks herself all the time. She is in her forties, has never had any real direction, and only returned to her Kansas hometown to care for her other sister Holly as she died from cancer, then stayed for lack of a better plan. She befriends former high-school classmate, Joel (Jeff Hiller), and confesses she never amounted to much “because I didn’t think I was any good.” When Joel asks what she’s referring to, she replies, “Everything.”
thecinemaholic.com

Does Somebody Somewhere’s Bridgett Everett Sing in Real Life?

HBO’s ‘Somebody Somewhere’ is a touching comedy-drama series created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen. It revolves around Sam Miller, a reclusive 40 something woman grieving the death of her sister Holly. Moreover, she has difficulties adjusting to the small-town life of her hometown Manhattan, Kansas. A lonely and struggling Sam finds solace in a community of outsiders, who motivate her to conquer her insecurities and embrace herself. As she finally finds a place where she belongs, she begins to heal and follow her true calling in life- singing.
tvseriesfinale.com

Somebody Somewhere: Season One Viewer Votes

Will things get better for Sam in the first season of the Somebody Somewhere TV show on HBO? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Somebody Somewhere is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Somebody Somewhere here.
Tell-Tale TV

What to Watch on TV: Somebody Somewhere, Ozark, Yellowjackets

Welcome to a new week and another round of What to Watch on TV for the week of January 16th! We’ll be sharing our picks for what to watch this week, from marathons to big guest spots, and significant episodes of TV to look forward to. This week’s picks...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Somebody Somewhere’ On HBO, Where Bridget Everett Plays A Woman Who Sings In A Quirky Choir In Her Hometown

Sometimes a show hinges on fine lead performances. Sometimes the supporting players are so well defined that it improves the entire ensemble. But sometimes both come together, and a viewer can tell pretty much right away. This is what we saw when we watched a new HBO series starring comedian Bridget Everett. Read on for more.
Collider

Bridget Everett, Hannah Bos, and Paul Thureen Talk 'Somebody Somewhere' and the "Bridgetization" of the Story

Starring and executive produced by comedian and singer Bridget Everett, the seven-episode HBO original comedy series Somebody Somewhere is a beautifully human look at small-town life and the struggle of not knowing what comes next. Sam (Everett) is experiencing a loss that she can’t seem to get on the same emotional page with her family about, and she’s trying to find her voice in a hometown that she’s unsure of where she fits in, but just living every day will help her find herself.
Primetimer

Bridget Everett's Somebody Somewhere features an easy, spontaneous chemistry between characters who feel like they’ve always existed

"The very title of Somebody Somewhere suggests self-effacement, and in some ways the series seems to live up to that impression," says Angie Han of the HBO dramedy. "Though it wades into painful topics like grief and addiction, it does not wallow in the depths of despair. Though it’s billed as a half-hour comedy, it inspires more smiles and chuckles than belly laughs. But it would be a mistake to assume such gentleness translates into a show that feels subdued or shallow. Blessed with an eagle eye for detail, a laid-back sense of humor and a disarming sense of compassion, Somebody Somewhere is a mostly low-key delight that occasionally spills over into sheer exuberance. Created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, and inspired by autobiographical details from star and executive producer Bridget Everett’s own life, the series follows 40something Sam, who’s still reeling from the death of her big sister Holly some months prior. She spends her weekdays toiling at a tedious test-grading job, and her weekends drinking wine alone in her underwear. We get the sense she’s been drifting along this wave of loneliness so long, she can hardly bring herself to mind anymore. Then a nascent friendship with coworker Joel (Jeff Hiller) slowly brings her out of her shell and into the embrace of outsiders — some older, some younger, some queer, some not — who find community and cathartic self-expression singing, drinking and dancing at not-officially-sanctioned “choir practice” parties hosted in a local church." Han adds: "The heart of Somebody Somewhere lies in the easy, spontaneous chemistry between characters who feel not like they were created but like they’ve always existed. I don’t know how much of the dialogue is improvised, but it’s a compliment to both the performers and the screenwriters that it feels like much of it was. Everett may well be more comfortable in Sam’s skin than Sam herself, who softly admits to Joel that she’s not sure she’s 'friend material,' seems to be — she laces her scenes with a sly sense of humor, particularly when she’s opposite Hiller’s dorky but surprisingly self-assured Joel."
The Independent

'Sanford and Son' at 50, 'double-edged' Black sitcom pioneer

When Demond Wilson heard that Redd Foxx was going to star in a TV sitcom, the actor brushed it off as a joke.Foxx was a killer stand-up comic, with a trademark raunchiness that Wilson figured to be a nonstarter for the timid broadcast networks that were television in 1972. It was the eve of cable, and the rise of streaming was decades away.“It would be like bringing a dog to a cat party,” is how Wilson described the notion of Foxx invading TV in a recent Associated Press interview.But the comedian cleaned up his act for the small screen,...
thecinemaholic.com

Somebody Somewhere Episode 1 Recap and Ending Explained

Created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, ‘Somebody Somewhere’ is a comedy-drama series on HBO. It follows Sam Miller, a Kansas native in her 40’s who struggles to cope with the death of her sister Holly. Trying to process her grief, she also feels alien to the environment of her hometown and grapples to find acceptance. However, when Sam meets a spirited community of different individuals, she gets encouraged to heal with the help of her passion for singing.
