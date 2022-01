A new calendar year represents a new beginning for individuals and industries alike. While 2021 unlocked new growth opportunities for the denim sector, driven by demand for new fits and sizes, versatile work-friendly attire and sustainable product stories, the year also saw sweeping changes in sourcing strategies, production ,and raw material and freight costs. This state of flux will likely carry into 2022, and with consumers increasingly aware of the challenges facing the apparel industry, denim experts anticipate a year of education and truthtelling ahead. “2022 is a time to address consumerism, educate, [and] collaborate, and retailers need to stop pretending they...

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO