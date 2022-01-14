ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epic's Second Free Game Of 2022 Is Available Right Now

By Imogen Donovan
 6 days ago
Right now, Epic Games is giving away sci-fi turn-based strategy title Galactic Civilizations III so hop to it and snap it up before this offer disappears. From developer Stardock, Galactic Civilizations III got a good roster of scores from reviewers when it released in 2015. There are a dizzying number of...

Xbox Supports PlayStation Game Pass Rumours, Because Consoles Wars Are Dumb

It’s fair to say that although PlayStation Plus does have some bangers, compared to Xbox Game Pass, it’s still mostly been missing the mark. As Game Pass users have repeatedly stayed winning (I mean, they have Mass Effect Legendary Edition this month, come on now), recent months have seen PS Plus subscribers disappointed with the selection of monthly games, with many calling for a change to the service to increase its value for money.
Gods Will Fall Is Free At The Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store gives out free games on a weekly basis, and the program will run through at least 2021. Every Thursday at the same time--8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
The next free game from Epic is a 4X repeat

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This week, you can grab the roguelike, Souls-inspired Gods Will Fall and as ever, Epic has revealed next week’s freebie, too. You might’ve picked it up before when it was given away a year ago, but the next freebie is 4X game Galactic Civilizations III.
Galactic Civilizations III returns as next week’s free Epic Games Store title

Visit distant galaxies, build amazing colonies, smash ’em up. Epic Games Store revealed the latest title that it will be offering up to all of its customers free-of-charge — As of January 13, users will be able to bag themselves sci-fi strategy sequel Galactic Civilizations III. It should be noted that this is something of a re-run, as the space sim has been offered on EGS previously.
Relicta is free on the Epic Games Store next week

It’s not quite the end of the week yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start celebrating with a freebie or two thanks to Epic Games. This week’s free game is Galactic Civilizations III on the Epic Games Store, a grand strategy title in space. Imagine the battle of Endor from Return of the Jedi, except you’re Admiral Ackbar this time. So don’t lead a fleet into a trap, ok?
Far Cry 6 Second DLC Episode Pagan: Control Now Available

The second DLC chapter Far Cry 6 is now available. Titled Pagan: Control, this is the second of three villain-focused chapters. This one put players into a nightmarish world born from the twisted mind of the brutal dictator Pagan Min. Pagan Min is the main antagonist of Far Cry 4 and the autocratic self-proclaimed King of the Kingdom of Kyrat and the Dragon Head of the Triad Empire.
Idle Siege: Gameloft’s medieval-inspired strategy game is now available on Android and iOS

Gameloft, a leader in the creation and publishing of games, has announced that Idle Siege, a relaxing and stress-free yet delightfully engaging idle strategy game, is now available on Android and iOS devices worldwide. Players will be able to take a role of a mighty Warlord sent to test their mettle against the Unconquerable Islands, making critical strategic decisions from a siege camp, and tactical decisions from the battlefield.
'God of War' PC Mods Are Already Here And They Are Terrifying

This week, God Of War launched its PC port, and it's an undeniable runaway success on Steam. With great power comes great responsibility, however, and players have shirked their duty by creating these monstrous mods for Kratos. Valhalla have mercy on us all. Creative director Cory Barlog and senior manager...
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel now available for free on Xbox, here's the achievement list

In a surprise shadow drop, Konami has launched Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, a new free-to-play card game that's available now on all platforms. According to the game's Xbox Store listing, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel features "fast-paced duels with stunning HD graphics and a new, dynamic soundtrack." Konami also says that this full Yu-Gi-Oh! experience is for players of any skill level, and in-game tutorials will help teach players the basics. You will be able to build and duel with different decks, making use of over 10,000 unique cards.
Fan creates Pokémon first-person shooter using Unreal Engine

Nintendo has tried plenty of unique ways to spice up the Pokémon franchise. A recent example of this is Pokémon Legends: Arceus, an upcoming action role-playing game set in the open world. But one fan has taken it a step further and created their very own custom-made Pokémon game, where trainers take on wild Pokémon with a twist.
Steam Deck's first batch of compatibility rated games are now available for viewing

With Steam Deck currently still on track to meet its revised February 2022 release date, there's a lot of work going on behind-the-scenes in preparation for launch, including Valve's extensive drive to rate every game on Steam for compatibility with its highly anticipated portable gaming PC - and the first batch of Steam titles to have received ratings, whether that be a fully compatible Verified or otherwise, have now appeared for perusal online.
One Of 2021's Best Adventure Games Is Coming To PlayStation

It looks like The Artful Escape, a kaleidoscopic 2D side-scroller following a budding musician through space and time, is on its way to PlayStation. A runaway success with the GAMINGbible team, it snagged the silver medal in our list of the best games of last year. "The Artful Escape is twofold: its visuals are dazzling and its story touching and tender, the whole experience distinctly grounded despite the galaxies it sends the player spinning through. Few games of 2021 made us smile as much as this one," we said. If you're a tough nut to crack, it's not just us who thought the game was one of the highlights of a very strong year in the industry. At The Game Awards, The Artful Escape was nominated for Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music and Best Debut Indie Game and appeared on plenty of other media outlets covering the games you mustn't miss from 2021.
