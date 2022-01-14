ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hotel Transylvania 4 is streaming on Amazon Prime now

By Emma-Jane Betts
thedigitalfix.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a new animated movie? Well, Amazon Prime Video has got you covered. Dracula and all his ghoulish pals are back for the fourth and final instalment in the Transylvania franchise, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon, the film sees the franchise’s wacky characters...

www.thedigitalfix.com

Decider.com

Why Isn’t Adam Sandler in ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’?

The Hotel Transylvania gang is back for more spooky adventures in the franchise’s fourth and final installment, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (now available to stream on Prime Video). However, one major cast member is missing: Adam Sandler, aka Dracula himself! So why isn’t Adam Sandler in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania?
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
TV SERIES
amtrib.com

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is a monstrously forgettable animated sequel

The binary nature of online film criticism can often boil movies down to being either the best thing ever or the absolute worse creation foisted on an unsuspecting Earth. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is an unexpected reminder of why nuance is a necessary ingredient in these kinds of discussions. The fourth installment in the long-running Hotel Transylvania franchise isn't necessarily bad, even by the standards of animated kid's movie sequels. But boy is it perfunctory. The whole film feels like an obligation, resulting in a viewing experience that isn't torturous so much as it is instantly forgettable.
MOVIES
Tv20detroit.com

Loopy 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' puts a stake in heart of franchise

TUCSON, Ariz. — Show me a popular animated family franchise, and I'll show you the sequel that drives it into the ground. The wacky forest adventure "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania" is the Waterloo for Sony's zany monster series. The harmless, reasonably fun movie has most of the characters who succeeded...
Bowling Green Daily News

'Hotel Transylvania' franchise meanders along in latest installment

Watching “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” the latest installment of the animated series, there is a sense of deja vu. Sure, the characters are familiar since this is the fourth installment, but it’s the same spin on the story from previous films in the series that brings back the “We’ve done this before” feeling.
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Check Out The Johnny Monster Bus From Prime Video’s HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA With Selena Gomez And Andy Samberg

In celebration of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Amazon Studios & Sony Pictures Animation is embarking on an unforgettable cross-country bus tour to bring fans the ultimate Hotel Transylvania experience! The Johnny Monster Bus and Character Tour will be making its way to the cites below, with giveaways, character meet and greets, and more!
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Win Passes To The Virtual Screening of Prime Video’s’ HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA On January 12

Drac and the Pack are back, like you’ve never seen them before in HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA. Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac (Brian Hull) with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing’s (Jim Gaffigan) mysterious invention, the ‘Monsterification Ray,’ goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny (Andy Samberg) becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis (Selena Gomez) and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent.
TV & VIDEOS
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022)

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, 2022. Directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska. Featuring the voice talents of Brian Hull, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell, Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan, Molly Shannon, and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. SYNOPSIS:. When Van Helsing’s...
MOVIES
mobilesyrup.com

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and PVOD [Jan. 10-16]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms. Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant. Premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV SHOWS
TVOvermind

Five Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime in January 2022

In the world of online streaming, Prime Video isn’t so much a Netflix competitor as it is a cancerous node to an otherwise unrelated subscription service (Amazon Prime). In as much as the people in charge of it both seem to dismiss it as a non-entity and hold it up as a would-be pillar of the entertainment industry, it occupies a fascinating place within the larger movie ecosystem. Being both a place to dump legacy titles that most subscribers couldn’t care less for (if they even knew that they existed at all) and as a first-run provider of prestige features and must-see blockbusters, it provides exemplary coverage in housebound cinephile’s digital movie catalogs and a robust mix of all sorts of filmic oddities.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Beauty and the Beast prequel on Disney Plus adds Hawkeye’s Fra Fee

The live-action musical TV series which is a prequel to the live action Beauty and the Beast (2017) has added Hawkeye‘s Fra Fee as Prince Benoit Berlioz. Luke Evans and Josh Gad are reprising their roles from the family movie, as the villainous and bumbling Gaston and LeFou. Newcomer...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

All-Star Cast Appears in THE DARK OFFERINGS, Now on Amazon Prime.

INTO THE LABYRINTH LLC is thrilled to announce their premier feature The Dark Offerings, is making its debut on Amazon prime. With a star studded cast featuring the talents of David Howard Thorton (Terrifier 1&2), Terry Alexander (Day of the Dead), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), and our other celebrities, that we kept as a surprise.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

10 of the best movie bundle deals available on Amazon Prime Video right now

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Nothing beats a good movie series. Whether they have three, five, or several installments, a multi-part series offers you the opportunity to fully immerse yourself in the long game and witness the development of your favorite characters for hours and hours. Most movie series also have dedicated fandoms and fandom experiences that make watching them all the more worthwhile. Whether you're looking to explore a new movie series or rewatch some of your all-time faves, Amazon Prime Video offers plenty of movie bundle deals so you can enjoy everything in one set, rather than buying each installment individually.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel In The Works At Legendary And Warner Bros With Peter Billingsley Set To Reprise Ralphie Role

While Christmas has come and gone, Legendary and Warner Bros are looking to give a belated gift to us all, as sources tell Deadline the two companies have closed a deal for Peter Billingsley to star in A Christmas Story Christmas, a sequel to the holiday classic A Christmas Story, which will premiere on HBO Max. While not confirmed, sources add that Airplane star Julie Hagerty will play Billingsley’s mother. The script was written by Nick Schenk, who will also executive produce, and Clay Kaytis will direct. Billingsley will also produce along with his partner Vince Vaughn through their Wild West Picture Show...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘As We See It’ Review: Amazon Prime Drama Has Strong Cast but Dated Representation

There’s a term I use regarding disability in media called “caretaker entertainment.” It’s generally in reference to a show or movie where the viewpoints of nurses, parents, siblings, and other caretakers are prioritized and utilized as a means of accessing entry to the otherwise opaque world of the disabled. It’s also a means of prioritizing creative’s stories who maybe aren’t disabled, but have experience living with those who are. “As We See It” follows three twenty-somethings living on the spectrum. Jack (Rick Glassman) is a highly intelligent web designer struggling for financially stability after his father (Joe Mantegna) reveals he has...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thedigitalfix.com

Chicken Run sequel coming to Netflix

Fans of the legendary British animation studio, Aardman Animations, are sure to be delighted today as we finally have confirmation that we will see our favourite, courageous chickens in action once again. That’s right, folks, the long-awaited sequel to the animated movie, Chicken Run, is on its way!. Streaming...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Paramount And Nickelodeon Boost Film & TV Animation Leadership Teams

Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation on Thursday said it has hired Illumination and DreamWorks Animation veteran Latifa Ouaou as EVP Movies and Global Franchises, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, while Eryk Casemiro has been elevated to EVP Nickelodeon Animation, Global Series Content. Both will be based in Los Angeles and report to Ramsey Naito, president of Animation for Paramount and Nickelodeon. Ouaou was most recently at Illumination, where she served as executive producer The Grinch and the upcoming Minions: The Rise of Gru. She previously was a producer at DWA where she worked on the Shrek franchise including Puss in Boots. In...
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Santa Clause Disney Plus series starring Tim Allen in the works

After an announcement just yesterday that very real movie Real Steel is getting a Disney Plus series, the hits are coming thick and fast. Today’s news is that Tim Allen’s Santa Clause films are also getting a TV spin-off, also on the mouse-based streaming service. This will now...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

