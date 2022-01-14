Rebel Wilson to host 2022 Bafta film awards at Royal Albert Hall

‘It’s going to be so much fun!’ … new Bafta host Rebel Wilson. Photograph: Darcy Hemley/Bafta/PA

Rebel Wilson will host the 2022 Bafta film awards, it has been announced.

The Australian actor, who has appeared in hits including Bridesmaids , Pitch Perfect and Jojo Rabbit , will take charge of the event at the Royal Albert Hall on 13 March after impressing organisers with comedy bits at previous ceremonies .

Amanda Berry, Bafta’s chief executive, said: “Rebel has stolen the show at several previous film awards, and we’re hugely excited to see her bring her fantastic charisma and humour to the whole show.”

Wilson reacted with a statement in which she referenced a number of topical issues, including the controversy over her recent weight loss . She said: “It’s going to be so much fun! I don’t wanna put any pressure on this – I know I’m not going to be funny because I am no longer fat. And besides, I’m not going to ‘sweat-it’ with nerves because I have a peculiar medical condition where I can’t sweat … or cause offence to people because of my adorable Australian accent.”

She added: “So basically, I’ll just be there to hang out with Dame Judi Dench and together we’ll both try and bond with Daniel Craig. And yes, I do mean ‘bond’. This show will be an anniversary celebration of some important British film franchises such as Harry Potter and not such as Cats. Everybody’s going to love it, I’m sure!”

The 2021 edition, hosted by Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary, was staged in the Royal Albert Hall with no audience and under social distancing conditions. The format for the 2022 awards has not yet been formally announced but a spokesperson said that, circumstances permitting, the current plan is for an “in-person event” with an audience.

Bafta will also have to compete with the Critics Choice awards, which recently announced that it had rescheduled its Los Angeles-based event to the same night as the Baftas , resulting in potential schedule conflicts for a number of film industry figures who are likely to be nominated for both.