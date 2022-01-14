ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

Omicron sweeps through Sheboygan County: One in 100 people tested positive in one week, hospitals at near capacity

By Maya Hilty, Sheboygan Press
 6 days ago
SHEBOYGAN - COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations are hitting record highs in Sheboygan County.

Monthly COVID-19 cases in the county have been increasing since June, with the spread of the Delta variant, and surged heading into winter. Then, Omicron hit.

In a presentation Tuesday, Sheboygan County public health officials said the number of active cases had increased more than 250% in the last week.

On Wednesday, the seven-day case rate for the county surpassed one in 100 people infected with COVID-19 (1,610 per 100,000), according to the Sheboygan County COVID-19 dashboard.

Late last month, the number of people in Wisconsin who have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 surpassed 1 million, according to state data.

By the numbers: Cases, hospitalizations and vaccination rates in Sheboygan County

Unless otherwise noted, the following data are from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, as of Jan. 10.

Cases:

  • There have been 23,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sheboygan County since the beginning of the pandemic (which is likely less than the total number); and
  • There have been an average of 216 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day in the county so far in January (compared with 71 new confirmed cases per day in December).

Hospitalizations and deaths:

  • 34 people have been hospitalized with confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in January and 98 people were in December. These numbers do not include people transferred to hospitals in other counties.
  • Five people have died from COVID-19 in January. Six people died from COVID-19 in December.

Vaccination rates:

  • 61% of people in the county have received at least one dose of the vaccine, up from about 57% in late November.
  • Nearly half (47%) of people in the county who are fully vaccinated and eligible for a booster shot have received one, according to public health officials.
  • According to statewide November data, people not fully vaccinated were five times more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19, 11 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 and 12 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people who were fully vaccinated

Hospitals running at near-capacity

An influx of COVID-19 patients — combined with burnout of health care workers and staffing shortages — has stressed local hospitals.

Both HSHS Hospitals and Advocate Aurora Health recently reported having the highest number of COVID-19 patients in their hospitals since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of COVID-19 patients is putting a big strain on the network’s hospitals, said Dr. Robert Citronberg, executive medical director of infectious disease and prevention at Advocate Aurora Health.

As of Jan. 12, Advocate Aurora Health COVID-19 inpatients had increased 11.5% from the previous week and 116% from December.

“To say we are concerned and disheartened cannot begin to explain our frustration,” said Dr. Marc Shelton, SVP and chief clinical officer for HSHS Hospitals, in a news release last week. “HSHS was hopeful to have turned a corner when the vaccine became readily available, but we are now well over a year into vaccine availability and yet our hospitals have reached a new record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations primarily due to unvaccinated patients.”

HSHS hospitals are stressed and “at near-capacity almost daily,” said HSHS Wisconsin Chief Nursing Executive Ken Nelson.

As of Jan. 11, according to data from the state DHS, in Wisconsin’s Southeast region (which Sheboygan County belongs to):

  • 95% of hospital beds are in use and 96% of Intensive Care Unit beds are occupied; and
  • 56% of hospitals are at overall peak capacity, with 71% of hospitals reporting their ICUs at peak capacity

Cases in schools increase, compound existing staff shortages

In schools’ first week back from winter break, the average number of daily active COVID-19 cases among students and staff in the Sheboygan Area School District more than doubled compared to that average for the month of December.

With 255 active student cases and 818 students in quarantine, more than one in 10 students in the district were absent from school as a result of COVID-19 on Monday.

Four schools reached more than 10% of staff positive on Monday, with 62 active staff cases of COVID-19 across the district, according to the SASD COVID-19 dashboard.

SASD Superintendent Seth Harvatine said that increased COVID-19 cases over the school year have compounded existing staff shortages in the district.

'What we know … is that we need everyone and every sector to do their part': Here's what you can do

Local public health officials emphasize that getting vaccinated and getting a booster shot are important strategies to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in Sheboygan County.

Adults and children age 5 and older should get a COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, everyone age 12 and older is now eligible for a booster shot, as long as they are six months out from completing the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series or two months out from receiving a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Other strategies to limit spread include:

  • Wearing a mask. At this time, everyone 2 years of age or older who is not fully vaccinated should wear a mask indoors in public. To maximize protection from the Omicron variant, fully vaccinated people should also wear a mask indoors in public.
  • Choosing outdoor spaces. Gathering outdoors is safer than indoors. In general, you do not need to wear a mask in outdoor settings. Consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.
  • Staying home if you are sick.

With the recent influx in cases, the health department is experiencing delays in contact tracing, according to Zachary Metrou, a health educator with the department.

“To help assist our team, we encourage individuals to fill out our online COVID Positive Case Interview in lieu of a phone call,” he said. The form is available in English, Spanish and Hmong.

Metrou added, “What we know about the spread is that we need everyone and every sector to do their part to help limit it."

Reach Maya Hilty at 920-400-7485 or MHilty@sheboygan.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @maya_hilty.

Comments / 5

Michael Voskuil
6d ago

Stop the scare tactics. That's 1 in 100 people who have been tested. How many does that represent in comparison to the total population and how many that are being hospitalized have the Omicron variant. Give us the overall true numbers!

Reply
9
Weezza60
6d ago

My daughter lives in Sheboygan, Recently she went to the ER, She did not have The Rona but the nurses and Doctors insisted she had covid tested her 3 times it was negative, come to find out she had a UTI, which she knew from the get go!! Stop the scare tactics is right!

Reply(2)
6
wpr.org

With fewer COVID-19 precautions at school and no mandates from their health department, some Waukesha County families feel stuck

When Susan Shutter and her 7-year-old daughter leave physical therapy, Maggie’s first question is, "Maggie can go to school today?" Ordinarily, that’s where they’d head after physical therapy, but with COVID-19 cases reaching new heights among kids, Maggie and her 15-year-old sister Denia have been staying home since winter break.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department in 'crisis mode'

OZAUKEE COUNTY - The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department is seeing an extremely high burden rate in Ozaukee and Washington counties, with over 1,500 cases of COVID-19 per day, said Interim Director Kim Buechler during the Joint Washington Ozaukee Board of Health meeting on Friday. Buechler referenced this past fall,...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

New Wisconsin COVID-19 cases drop by 20,000 as backlog clears

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The recent surge of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin abated a bit Tuesday, with fewer than half as many positive tests tallied in the latest report as there were the previous day. Despite dropping more than 20,000 cases, the Dept. of Health Services still counted...
WISCONSIN STATE
myrgv.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations see 65% increase in one week

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to quickly rise throughout the Rio Grande Valley, increasing by more than 65% in just a week and many individual hospitals seeing similar increases in the number of COVID patients treated within a seven-day period. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are quickly reaching levels last seen in September...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

Wisconsin’s COVID Numbers Continue Rapid Growth

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Wisconsin COVID-19 case numbers reached more unprecedented highs over the weekend as the spread of the coronavirus’ omicron variant continued. The seven-day average of new cases reached 17,916, an all-time high, the Department of Health Services reported Monday. Sunday’s new case total was listed...
WISCONSIN STATE
wsau.com

COVID-19 Numbers Hit Pandemic Highs Again in Wisconsin

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Wisconsin COVID-19 numbers are again hitting all-time highs. The seven-day average of new cases reached 17,916, an all-time high, the Department of Health Services reported Monday. It’s driven primarily by the Omicron variant of the virus, which, while less severe, is considered far more transmissible.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC26

Wisconsin shatters another record in rising COVID-19 cases

Sky-high COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin led the Department of Health Services (DHS) to switch reporting systems to allow positive COVID-19 test results to be automatically imported into the system. Dr. Hashim Zaibak of Hayat Pharmacies runs testing and vaccine sites all throughout the city and has seen case counts climb...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin exceeds 1.2 million COVID cases, 70k+ new cases since Friday

MONDAY 1/17/2022 1:51 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,210,198 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 10,540 total COVID-19 deaths. DHS has updated the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System (WEDSS) to allow positive COVID-19 test results to be automatically imported into the system. As...
WISCONSIN STATE
whitewaterbanner.com

Walworth County: Critically High COVID Transmission Level, Highest Ever; Hospital Capacity Unsustainable

The Walworth County Health & Human Services Department stated in its January 13 weekly report, “It is possible that the next few weeks will be very difficult across many sectors as the COVID-19 case surge overlaps with potential increases in influenza and other respiratory illnesses. Remember, stay home if you are sick, wash your hands regularly, and cover your cough.“
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

NEARLY 10% OF ALL COUNTY COVID CASES HAPPENED IN THE LAST WEEK

The past week in Sheboygan County saw an unprecedented increase in the number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and now the highest number hospitalized for treatment. 2,342 additional cases were logged since last Friday, amounting to 9.5% of the total case count since the County Division of Public Health began keeping records on the pandemic in March of 2020. An average of 334.6 new cases were added in each of the last 7 days.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Journal Star

Nearly 6,000 Tri-County residents test positive for COVID this week; 9 deaths in 24 hours

PEORIA – Cases of COVID-19 continued to increase at a staggering rate in the Tri-County Area this week. New cases grew by 5,910 in the last seven days. The Tri-County now sits at an average of 844 new cases each day, up from 682 last week. Deaths continue to rise, with nine in the last 24 hours. And on Thursday, the positivity rate in Peoria County was 27.3% – the highest it has ever been since testing became widely available.
PEORIA, IL
