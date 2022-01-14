Review: Mercedes 2022 EQS

On January 13, Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) will kick off its complimentary test drive experience in Dallas as part of its multi-city tour to educate consumers about the brand's first line of electric vehicles, Mercedes-EQ. From January 13-January 16, located at Galleria Dallas, local residents will have the chance to test drive the first vehicle from the line, the all new 2022 EQS Sedan, which is available now. Attendees will enjoy a complimentary 30-minute test drive to experience the technology, design, functionality, and connectivity of the EQS Sedan. Each ride will be accompanied by a product specialist who will serve as a right seat passenger. Guests will also have access to the Mobile Experience Center, a hub where attendees will experience first-hand the pinnacle of electric luxury that sets the Mercedes-EQ line up apart.

DALLAS, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO