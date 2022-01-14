ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Mercedes 2022 EQS

By Jeremy White
Wired
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're at the stage now with electric cars as we were when, back in 2015, Samsung shoved Wi-Fi into its washing machines. So enamored was the tech company with the mere capability of adding internet connectivity to an appliance you had to physically interact with, thus negating any need whatsoever for...

insideevs.com

Mercedes-Benz Reveals How Many EQS It Sold In U.S. In Q4 2021

Mercedes-Benz has finally started sales of electric cars in the U.S. (excluding the compliance B-Class EVs in the past) with the launch of the EQS in 2021. The company had previously skipped the U.S. launch of the EQC, but in 2022, it will bring more EQ models, including the EQE, EQS SUV and EQB.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Does Mercedes-Benz Make a Pickup?

For many high-rollers, the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen tops all other SUVs. Mercedes has a reputation for quality, comfort, and ruggedness, so why not? But pickups are every bit as popular in the US as SUVs. Does Mercedes make a G-Wagen pickup?. Mercedes did make a pickup but not anymore. You can...
MERCEDES, TX
asapland.com

The new Mercedes-Benz EQS, with 770 km of autonomy and up to 762 hp, is the first truly luxury electric car

After several months of advance payments, the signature of the star has unveiled today the Mercedes-Benz EQS. This car, 100% electric equivalent of the Mercedes S-Class. And as such it is the brand’s new flagship. Not only is it imposing, luxurious and powerful (up to 760 hp), it also boasts unprecedented technical details, such as the lowest drag coefficient Cx ever for a production car or regenerative braking worthy of a KERS.
CARS
CAR Magazine

Mercedes-AMG SL roadster (2022) review: California dreamin’

Everyone loves the new SL at first sight. But, this time, the endless onlookers during our time in California with the new one have fallen for a car that moves a couple of notches deeper into sports-car territory than recent SLs. Why? Because the new SL is developed by AMG,...
CARS
wibqam.com

Mercedes-Benz to assemble its EQS electric luxury sedan in India

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz plans to start local assembly of its EQS electric sedan in India this year, part of a broader push to electrify its portfolio in Asia, the head of its India unit said on Wednesday. Mercedes, which will be the first global...
BUSINESS
soundandvision.com

Mercedes Meets Atmos

Serious question: Why do dogs like to stick their heads out of car windows? That question has haunted philosophers for centuries and unfortunately I don't have an answer either. But someway, somehow, it is part of the same mystery of why humans really like to listen to music while driving.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL first drive review: A stellar return to form

The Mercedes-Benz SL has gone through some fundamental transformations over the course of its 68-year lifespan. While the original 1954 300SL was a spectacular roadster directly derived from a race car, subsequent generations saw the SL becoming more of a heavy, sedate grand tourer. Now for 2022 there's a totally redesigned SL, developed from the ground up by Mercedes' AMG performance division on a brand-new platform allowing it to replace both its predecessor and the AMG GT roadster. It's a real stunner, and a better daily driver with a serious performance edge.
CARS
insideevs.com

Mercedes EQS: Not The Electric S-Class You Would Expect It To Be

The Mercedes EQS is well and truly here, after much hype and anticipation. And while some may argue from an aesthetic perspective its a bit of a let down from the Vision EQS concept, the reality is the EQS still offers excellent range and technology - as well as strong performance in AMG guise. But at the end of the day Mercedes wants it to be an electric S-Class. So how good is at being a luxury car? Throttle House decided to find out.
MERCEDES, TX
CAR AND DRIVER

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS 4Matic+ Hits Hard but Rides Soft

There's a reason one of AMG's most famous cars was nicknamed "Hammer." The performance arm of Mercedes has a reputation of coming down clenched in a fist, pulverizing competition with the loudest, biggest engines and steely precision. So, when it came time to tackle its first electric performance sedan, a tuned version of the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Mercedes-Benz EQS580, AMG was faced with a dilemma. Is it enough to just turn up the power, or does an AMG EV need to offer a little more growl with its glide? Would you settle for more whoosh-whirr?
CARS
Carscoops

One 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS And Over 1,200 S-Class Sedans Have An Emergency Call Bug

A number of 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS and S-Class models are being recalled in the United States due to an issue related to their eCall functions. The notice issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) lists that the eCall function might not be available or restricted at vehicle start-up, meaning customers may not be able to get in touch with emergency services. This could be particularly problematic in the event of an accident where emergency responders may not be directed to the location of the vehicle.
HEALTH SERVICES
ptonline.com

On Tractors, Autonomy and a Clever Mercedes Concept

Joe Liefer, senior product manager at John Deere, says that the Deere 8R is the company’s “flagship, workhorse tractor.”. The 8R has been available for about a decade, and during that time there have been an array of models and developments. It is a vehicle that plenty of farms have plowing fields.
CARS
ValleyCentral

VIDEO: Kangaroo spotted near Mercedes

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A kangaroo hopping near Mercedes has caught the attention of local authorities and residents. On Friday, videos on social media were shared of a kangaroo around Mercedes. The kangaroo was seen hopping on the roadway and through residents’ backyards. Mercedes city officials say they are searching for the kangaroo but have […]
MERCEDES, TX
