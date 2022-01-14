ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Fired up for Mardi Gras in the French Quarter

By Wild Bill Wood, with photojournalist Justin Abshire
 6 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – At the pink palace of a restaurant in the French Quarter, General Manager Christian Pendleton arrives like a Las Vegas headliner.

He’s on fire as the host here to introduce you to the star of the show, Bananas Foster.

It’s the deep-dish dessert that was invented in New Orleans, WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says, right here at Brennan’s Restaurant.

It was back in the fifties, New Orleans was one of the world’s main ports for bananas.

And then, Bill Wood says, “there was this guy named Foster who used hang out at Brennan’s.

And now, Bananas Foster really takes the cake.

The King Cake.

The New Orleans recipe just rose right up and into Mardi Gras royalty with the Bananas Foster King Cake, making its Mardi Gras debut this Carnival Season.

Ms A...
6d ago

Mardi Gras is my favorite holiday but the way the Covid cases are going... need to say I think it should be cancel again this year.. I don't want her to shut the city down again,,, becayse the city got affected by the viruses out there.

