Raman after sealing PDC Tour Card at European Q-School: “The real hard work starts now”

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Raman sealed a PDC Tour Card on Day Two of PDC European Q-School seeing off Jules Van Dongen in the final. It was a final though which saw Raman come from 4-0 down to win six legs on the...

19-year-old Jansen looks ahead to ProTour debut: "A completely different world is opening up for me"

Danny Jansen will compete on the PDC ProTour for the next two years after winning his Tour Card at PDC European Q-School in Niedernhausen. Jansen eventually finished fifth in the European Q-School ranking and thus captured his Tour Card. “I played well. When I qualified for the final on one of the four days, I knew that a Tour Card was very close. Yet it can also just fall in the other direction, because you can be throwing all day. After a whole week I was really exhausted," Jansen told Tubantia.
PDC President Barry Hearn reveals further details on Premier League Darts line-up announcement

Recently the PDC announced the brand new format for the Premier League Darts with a tournament every week for the eight players involved but no names were announced. From the initial poster, it could be inferred that Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton would be involved but after the PDC broke tradition in terms of announcing the line-up after the World Darts Championship final, the pondering continues.
Rileys Amateur Qualifiers to return for 2022 UK Open

The 2022 UK Open will see the return of the Rileys Amateur Qualifiers with 16 on offer to secure a spot in the field at Butlin's Minehead in March. Taking place in January and February, it gives player not on the PDC Tour to claim a spot in the field with entry available to anyone 16 and over with this only costing £10.
Eligible Tour Card Holders for 2022 PDC Development Tour

Of all the 128 PDC Tour Card holders, there are 13 players who are still young enough to play on the PDC Development Tour and will have the option to do so next year. It is open to those aged 16-24 as a secondary tour to the PDC. Those being led by Development Tour champion, Bradley Brooks, as well as World Youth and Development Tour runner-up, Nathan Rafferty.
Darting veteran Tabern could achieve Challenge Tour milestone in 2022

For the first time since 2017, Alan Tabern will not have a PDC Tour Card and that will mean The Saint will have to ply his trade on the Challenge Tour this netxt year. The former quarter-finalist at the 2007 World Darts Championship has already been successful on the Challenge Tour in the past. Tabern is one of five players to have won four titles on the PDC Challenge Tour.
Newly crowned PDC Tour Card holder Jamie Clark signs with Unicorn Darts

Jamie Clark has signed a contract with well-known darts manufacturer, Unicorn Darts. Gary Anderson, Jelle Klaasen, Dimitri van den Bergh and Michael Smith are among those signed to this brand. Clark was successful at Q-School earlier this month, winning a Tour Card as number one on the Q-School Order of...
