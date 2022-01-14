Raman after sealing PDC Tour Card at European Q-School: “The real hard work starts now”

Danny Jansen will compete on the PDC ProTour for the next two years after winning his Tour Card at PDC European Q-School in Niedernhausen. Jansen eventually finished fifth in the European Q-School ranking and thus captured his Tour Card. “I played well. When I qualified for the final on one of the four days, I knew that a Tour Card was very close. Yet it can also just fall in the other direction, because you can be throwing all day. After a whole week I was really exhausted," Jansen told Tubantia.

