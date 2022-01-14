Awesome Toyota GR GT3 Concept revealed at the Tokyo Auto Salon

– The main novelty expected during the Tokyo event rhymes with the Toyota GR GT3 Concept, a car developed specifically for racing on the track that uses the skills and experience acquired by the Toyota Gazoo Racing sports department. An acronym, Tgr, already known internationally for the participations (and the successes in series) both in World Endurance Champioship – where the Japanese company was the first to launch in 2021 the new hypercar for the “queen” class of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the GR010 Hybrid model – both in World Rally Championship. Toyota holds the constructors ‘and drivers’ titles in both championships. The first widespread image of the GR GT3 concept reveals the silhouette of the car developed for the curbs: a very elongated front bonnet, a compact passenger compartment characterized by a sloping roofline ending in a tail surmounted by a maxi rear wing. The concept looks different than the sports models already in the Toyota range, the new GR86 and the Supra.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO