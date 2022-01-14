ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Awesome Toyota GR GT3 Concept revealed at the Tokyo Auto Salon

By Roland Hutchinson
GeekyGadgets
 6 days ago
Toyota has unveiled their new Toyota GR GT3 Concept at the Tokyo Auto Salon, they also showed off GRM Yaris which is exclusive for the Japanese market. Toyota Gazoo Racing’s commitment to developing attractive, “driver-first” cars for customer motorsport is witnessed in the debut of its new GR GT3 concept today...

