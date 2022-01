It's an offseason filled with question marks surrounding the future of Baker Mayfield, but he's already answered any questions regarding his toughness. The former first-overall pick battled through a shoulder injury that made it difficult to be as productive as he or the Cleveland Browns would've liked en route to their promising season ending in disappointment, doing what he could to remain available with a plan of undergoing surgery to repair his shoulder in the offseason. And he's staying true to that plan, wasting no time to make sure he's ready for training camp.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO