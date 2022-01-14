Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission exploring economic development in Mitchell

BEDFORD — The Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission convened at the Lawrence County Courthouse Thursday morning to discuss their plans to increase economic development in Mitchell.

Redevelopment Commission President Jeff Quyle said the Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission has drafted a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in conjunction with the City of Mitchell.

The MOU centers on constructing a shell building to spur economic development within the Lehigh TIF District. The site of the proposed shell building is located on the northeast side of Mitchell's industrial park.

"This MOU is meant to be the development of a partnership by which we would use resources from the Lehigh TIF district to construct a shell building in Mitchell's Industrial Park," Quyle said.

County attorney Dave Smith outlined the next steps the commission must take now that an MOU has been drafted.

"Part of the things that Jeff and I are looking into is to identify the project, come up with a cost estimate, determine the timeline, find an interested party who would be wanting to occupy it, see how far along the abatement TIF curve we are for the land underlying all of this, and figure out how much interest would need to be capitalized. We are really at the beginning of the process," Smith said.

The shell building in Industrial Park will consist of around 50,000 square feet with the possibility of being expanded up to 100,000 square feet in the future.

Quyle said he had discussed this partnership with Mitchell Mayor J.D. England and the mayor has expressed an interest in the project.

"We have this as the first step to open this dialogue among ourselves and then with the City of Mitchell," Quyle said. "The idea is to send out some benchmarks saying, 'Yes, we intend to do this and here are some time frames to get things done.' As we move through this process, these will all need to be adjusted to reflect the reality."

The project is still in the preliminary stages. The total amount of bonds that will be needed to fund this project is still being investigated. Further discussion on the drafted MOU will take place during the next Redevelopment Commission meeting.

"It will remain on the table," Quyle said. "We will see what we hear from Mitchell and we'll be open to taking action next month or the month after if circumstances dictate."

In other business, the redevelopment commission voted to keep the same officers it had in 2021 for this year.