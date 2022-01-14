Call Up These Telecom And Networking Stock For 2022

Pocket Network crosses significant 20,000 full-node milestone in over 23 countries. Tampa Bay, Florida, U.S.A – 14th January 2022 – Pocket Network – an infrastructure middleware protocol which facilitates decentralized cloud computing and abundant bandwidth on full nodes interoperable with DApps across all 21+ blockchains, doubles down on its market-based approach to infrastructure by incentivizing a global community of independent node operators and service providers running 21,000+ nodes adding to the network’s resilience. Pocket Network is secured by over $320M worth of network infrastructure distributed globally across 23 countries and reduces the risk of service downtime to near zero for any layer 1 or industry DApps as work is distributed evenly across thousands of full nodes, which also protects end users’ privacy.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO