Domino’s Pizza will give customers less wings for the same price

From espresso machines and milk frothers to bean-to-cup appliances, the market demand for barista-quality beverages at home is ever-expanding.And with coffee shops shut during multiple lockdowns over the last few years, sales of cult-favourite products such as the Hotel Chocolat velvetiser and the Nespresso vertuoplus have soared.But these coveted products don’t come cheap. Retailing at £99.95, the Hotel Chocolat velvetiser (Hotelchocolat.com) may seem steep, which led to TikTok users raving about a budget Asda dupe (£25, Asda.com) at the end of last year.Now, Aldi has launched its own hot chocolate maker that rivals the Hotel Chocolat appliance in both looks...
