Domino’s Pizza will give customers less wings for the same price

By Deron Dalton
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 6 days ago
Domino’s Pizza is giving out a smaller portion of wings, but for the same amount as before. While the price remains $7.99, customers will have to accept getting eight wings now instead of the original 10. The pizza chain...

