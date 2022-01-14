ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawn introduces new bottle with upside-down lid

By Deron Dalton
PennLive.com
 6 days ago
Dawn has unveiled a new design for its lids with “patented no-flip cap technology.” Yep, this means the dishwashing brand is now available with an upside-down lid. It’s called Dawn...

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
