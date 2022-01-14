Chelsea report: high-profile Barcelona star to join on loan

LaLiga’s two biggest clubs were in the headlines recently as they fought out the first El Clasico of the new year in the Spanish Supercopa - an encounter Real Madrid just about edged, before going on to claim the trophy itself against Athletic Club.Now all three sides are back on our screens on Thursday night as the Copa del Rey takes centre stage, with the round of 16 ties pitting Barcelona against Athletic - a repeat of last season’s final, which Barca won 4-0. The current side looks rather different to the one which took to the field last April...

UEFA ・ 11 HOURS AGO