Congress & Courts

Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna says Twitter should not have suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story

By Kyle Morris
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., said Twitter made a "mistake" in 2020 when it suppressed a New York Post bombshell that was highly critical of President Biden's son Hunter. Khanna's remarks came during an interview with Joe Lonsdale on the American Optimist podcast about his new book, "Dignity in a Digital Age:...

Comments / 86

John Wood
6d ago

The Democrats will have a hissy fit after the midterms when the REAL investigations start against the Biden crime family and the democrats part in the BLM riots and the attempted overthrow of a duly elected president , times running out Democrats !

Reply(6)
98
Kempka
6d ago

The ship is sinking and everyone is scrambling for life preservers. Why did you wait so long to state the obvious Ro Khanna?

Reply(12)
72
Joe Burton
6d ago

I don't think they should be allowed to arbitrary sensor anything. They have their own agenda and this should be looked into by the congress.

Reply(1)
32
mediaite.com

‘If I May Finish…’: Kamala Harris Locks Horns With Savannah Guthrie Over Biden Suggesting Midterms Won’t Be Legitimate

Vice President Kamala Harris was confronted by NBC’s Savannah Guthrie who questioned President Joe Biden’s refusal to say whether the 2022 midterms will be free and fair. Harris appeared on TODAY, where she fielded questions over several of the leading topics that came out of Biden’s press conference on Wednesday. One of the most shocking moments was when he didn’t give a straight answer when asked if he would recognize the upcoming election results as “legitimate,” even if Congress fails to pass the election reform bill he and Democrats have been pursuing.
Wyoming News

Lindsey Graham just threatened Mitch McConnell

Lindsey Graham has a message for Mitch McConnell if he wants to lead the Senate GOP after the 2022 midterms: have a working relationship with Donald Trump or get out. In the latest episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza unpacks McConnell's tumultuous relationship with Trump and why being on good terms with the former president is crucial to leading the Republican Party moving forward.
Salon

After a year of Joe Biden, how come we still have Donald Trump's foreign policy?

Joe Biden and the Democrats were highly critical of Donald Trump's foreign policy, so it was reasonable to expect that Biden would quickly remedy its worst impacts. As a senior member of the Obama administration, Biden surely needed no schooling on Obama's diplomatic agreements with Cuba and Iran, both of which began to resolve longstanding foreign policy problems and provided models for the renewed emphasis on diplomacy that Biden was promising.
Salon

Kyrsten Sinema, a traitor to the cause of women's rights, loses support of feminists

When Kyrsten Sinema first ran to be the Democratic senator from Arizona, her support from Emily's List seemed to be a no-brainer. The political action committee (PAC) is one of the biggest in politics, and historically is one of the major reasons for the remarkable influx of female leaders in the Democratic Party in the past few decades. The main criteria for supporting candidates — that they be female, pro-choice and Democratic — appeared, at the time, to fit Sinema beautifully. She claimed to believe "a woman, her family, and her doctor should decide what's best for her health" and that she stands for "health clinics like Planned Parenthood and opposes efforts to let employers deny workers coverage for basic health care like birth control." Emily's List was the biggest source of funds for Sinema's 2018 campaign, raising nearly twice as much money for her as her second largest supporting PAC. It is unlikely she would have won by her razor-thin margin without their support.
Fox News

