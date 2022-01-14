Photos: Richard Burgi through the years

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Tuesday’s New Amsterdam. Proceed at your own risk!
Tragedy struck New Amsterdam during Tuesday’s episode — but it remained mostly offscreen.
Mid-argument with Max, Helen received a call, and from her stricken response to the person on the other end of the line, it was clear that something very terrible had happened. Then near the end of the hour, a tearful Ella showed up at Iggy’s office. “It’s Vijay. He…” she announced, her distraught voice trailing off.
“No, no, no,” Iggy exclaimed, hugging her. Not long after that, Max and Helen showed up at the hospital, reuniting...
