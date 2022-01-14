ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Pokemon Legends Arceus Menu Items Announced for Japan’s Pikachu Sweets Store

By GALA-MOS
nintendosoup.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese Pokemon fans will soon be able to enjoy some more sweet treats from the ancient Hisuian region in the near future!. The Pokemon Company has announced new menu items based on Pokemon Legends Arceus for...

nintendosoup.com

Comments / 0

Related
nintendosoup.com

The Pokemon Company Releases New Project Piplup “It’ll Be Fine!” Music Video

Piplup fans can now jam with some nostalgic tunes and a lovely new animation!. The official Pokemon Youtube channel in Japan has released a new Project Piplup music video titled “It’ll be fine!”. In particular, the video features a medley of ending themes from the Pokemon Diamond & Pearl anime, with some cameos from trainer Dawn as well!
COMICS
My Nintendo News

Pokemon Company releases six minute overview video for Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The Pokemon Company has unleashed a new six-minute overview trailer for the next step in the incredibly popular Pokemon franchise, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. The video gives you a look at some of the key mechanics in the exploration-based Pokemon game as well as some of the areas you can discover. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out on 28th January.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Tetris 99 28th Maximus Cup To Feature Pokemon Legends Arceus Theme

Nintendo has announced the next Maximus Cup competition for Tetris 99. The 28th Maximus Cup for Tetris 99 will give players a chance to earn a special theme based on Pokemon Legends Arceus by clearing the event conditions. It will begin in a few weeks time on 21st January 2022, and run till 25th January 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

KFC Taiwan Announces Limited Time Pokemon Legends Arceus Set, Includes Trading Cards

KFC Taiwan has announced a special promotional meal to commemorate the release of Pokemon Legends Arceus. From January 11th to February 28th, KFCs in Taiwan will have a limited time cheese chicken set with a Pokemon theme, including a special box featuring Pikachu and Eevee in Lunar New Year attire, as well as one of three trading cards for Pokemon Legends Arceus‘ starter Pokemon Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott. In addition, those who purchase the set between January 11th and January 30th will also receive a set of Pokemon themed Lunar New Year Red Packets.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arceus#Pikachu Sweets Store#Japanese#Hisuian#The Pokemon Company#Rowlet
nintendosoup.com

Pokemon Legends Arceus Receives “World Of Adventure” Trailer

Nintendo has uploaded a new trailer for Pokemon Legends Arceus. The trailer provides a brief recap of the game’s new features, including the Hisui region, the quest to complete the pokedex, and crafting, although it does not appear to show that much new footage. Check it out below:. Pokemon...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Pokemon Legends: Arceus overview trailer, Japanese TV commercials

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have released a six-minute overview trailer and three Japanese TV commercials for action RPG Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is due out for Switch on January 28 worldwide. Watch the videos below. Overview Trailer. TV Commercials.
COMICS
CNET

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is coming to Tetris 99 this month

Pokemon Legends: Arceus launches for Nintendo Switch later this month, and Tetris 99 is celebrating with a new event and theme inspired by the upcoming Pokemon game. Tetris 99's 28th Maximus Cup kicks off on Jan. 20. Players who are able to amass at least 100 points before the event ends will unlock a new in-game theme featuring art and music from Pokemon Legends: Arceus.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Pre Order Bonuses Guide

Pokemon Legends: Arceus looks to be the ambitious open-world take fans have been clamoring for. To further fuel the hype, many Pokemon goodies are available from various pre-order bonuses with an early purchase of the game. So, below we’ve noted all the pre-order bonuses for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Pokemon...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Pokemon
nintendosoup.com

Pokemon Legends Arceus Emoji Available On Twitter For A Limited Time

Hyped for Pokemon Legends Arceus? You can now show off your enthusiasm on social media site Twitter with a shiny new icon!. For a limited time, users that tweet #PokemonLegendsArceus, #LegendsArceus, #Arceus, or #PokemonLegends will have an emoji featuring Arceus in their tweet! Here’s an example screenshot, from Nintendo themselves:
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Gameplay Preview Details Exploration, Pokedex and More

Game Freak and The Pokemon Company have a new gameplay preview available for Pokemon Legends: Arceus ahead of its release later this month. It provides an overview of the many things that players will need to know while exploring the Hisui region, from encountering wild Pokemon and their temperaments to capturing them. Check it out below.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Kirby Cafe Japan Exclusive Merchandise Now Available For Purchase

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Kirby franchise, NintendoSoup Store is happy to announce the arrival of Kirby Cafe exclusive merchandise from Japan. The Kirby Cafe offers a wide range of exclusive merchandise that couldn’t be purchased elsewhere. From plushies to soundtracks, there’s something for everyone. Fans...
MUSIC
nintendosoup.com

Shiny Galarian Legendary Birds Gifts Announced For Pokemon Sword/Shield 2022 International Challenge Online Competitions

The Pokemon Company has announced some special gifts for players who participate in Pokemon Sword And Shield‘s 2022 International Challenge online competitions from February to April. Players who participate in the competitions will receive Shiny versions of Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, and Galarian Moltres. As these Pokemon are normally...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Makes Big Change to Classic Pokemon Move

Yesterday's Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer revealed that the game will feature a significant change to at least one classic Pokemon move. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company dropped a 13-minute overview of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, its upcoming Pokemon game that makes major changes to the familiar Pokemon game formula. While much of the trailer was spent explaining how crafting and battles will work as well as showing off the wide open spaces of the Hisui region, fans spotted a major change to a classic Pokemon move. In the overview, the player character is shown battling a berserk Kleavor, a Rock/Bug-type evolved version of Scyther. During the battle, Kleavor uses Stealth Rock on the trainer's Psyduck. However, unlike in past games, Stealth Rock deals a significant amount of damage at the outset to Psyduck. It also appears to have a lingering effect, as a caption box notes that splintered rocks dig into Psyduck. You can see this new version of Stealth Rock occur at the 12:30 mark of the video below:
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy