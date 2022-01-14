ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sundance-Bound ‘A Love Song’ With Dale Dickey, Wes Studi, Acquired by Films Boutique (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
New Haven Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilms Boutique (“Lunana, A Yak in The Classroom”) has scooped world sales rights to Max Walker-Silverman’s “A Love Song” which is set to world premiere at Sundance and has also been selected for the Berlinale Panorama section. “A Love Song” stars Dale Dickey (“Winter’s...

Deadline

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Ove’ With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
MOVIES
WUSA

'Scream' Star Jasmin Savoy Brown on Playing the Film Franchise's First Queer Character (Exclusive)

Over 25 years after the original Scream first slashed its way into theaters, franchise newcomer Jasmin Savoy Brown is making history as the films’ first out LGBTQ character. In the fifth installment, simply titled Scream, the 27-year-old queer star, best known for her roles on The Leftovers and Yellowjackets, plays Mindy Meeks-Martin alongside a diverse and inclusive cast that also includes Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera and Mason Gooding, who plays Brown’s twin brother, Chad.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: 30 Years Ago, ‘Much Ado’ Marked Denzel Washington’s Bard Debut

Denzel Washington’s passion for Shakespeare is clearly not as fleeting as, to borrow from a certain playwright, a walking shadow. The two-time Oscar winner currently stars opposite Frances McDormand in The Tragedy of Macbeth, director Joel Coen’s take on the Shakespeare staple that’s now available on Apple TV+, and for which Washington earned a SAG Award nomination. But it was 1993’s star-studded Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Kenneth Branagh (whose latest, Belfast, is in the awards race alongside Macbeth), that introduced moviegoers to the actor delivering the Bard’s lines. Washington played nobleman Don Pedro, who overcomes the villainous scheming of...
MOVIES
Deadline

Juan Pablo Raba Joins John Cena & Alison Brie In Pierre Morel Action Comedy ‘Freelance’; Filming Begins In Colombia

EXCLUSIVE: Narcos, Peppermint and Coyote star Juan Pablo Raba is joining John Cena and Alison Brie in director Pierre Morel’s action comedy Freelance. Filming is now underway in Colombia on the movie, which follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the U.S. After several years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist (Brie) as she interviews a cruel dictator who may or may not...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: ‘Am I OK?’ Takes a Probing Look at Coming Out as an Adult

When Tig Notaro got a request from Coldplay singer Chris Martin to do a surprise stand-up set at the 30th birthday of his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, she just had one question: “Are you sure she said me?” Notaro, 50, was assured that she was, in fact, the favorite comedian of the Fifty Shades of Grey star. Still, she pushed back against the seven-time Grammy winner, saying, “I don’t want to walk out onstage and have her turn to you and say, ‘When did I say I liked her?'” But Martin was correct, and Johnson was pleasantly surprised by Notaro’s birthday appearance....
LOS ANGELES, CA
New Haven Register

Sundance: ‘Calendar Girls,’ Inspiring Documentary About Dance Group, Sells to Juno Films (EXCLUSIVE)

The Sundance Film Festival doesn’t kick off until next week, but that’s not slowing the dealmaking. Juno Films has acquired North American rights to the feature-length documentary “Calendar Girls,” a look at a dance team comprised of Florida women over 60. The film will have its world premiere at this year’s festival in the World Cinema Documentary Competition Category. Before Sundance went virtual due to rising COVID cases, the dance team had planned to make the trek up the mountain to Park City to perform.
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘King Richard’ Wins L.A. Press Club Award for Best Film Based on a True Story (Exclusive)

King Richard, Reinaldo Marcus Green‘s film that recounts the origin story of tennis greats Venus Williams and Serena Williams under the oversight of their father, Richard Williams (Will Smith), has won the Los Angeles Press Club’s seventh annual Veritas Award for best film based on or inspired by real events and people, The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively report. The result was determined through a vote of the 1,000-member organization, which was presented with a ballot of 10 films. This year’s runner-up was Tick, Tick … Boom!, a film about the late playwright and composer Jonathan Larson. (Full disclosure: I serve on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Queen Of Glory’ Filmmaker Nana Mensah Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Nana Mensah, the writer, director, producer and actress who made her feature debut with Queen of Glory, has signed with WME for representation. In the comedy, which premiered in U.S. Narrative Competition at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, the Ghanaian-American multihyphenate stars as Sarah, who looks to abandon her Ivy League doctoral program to follow her married lover across the country. The film netted Mensah the festival’s award for Best New Narrative Director and its Special Jury Prize for Artistic Expression, as well as the Mill Valley Film Festival’s inaugural Mind the Gap Creation Prize. Mensah was a staff writer on Season 2...
MOVIES
SFGate

Scottish Imposter Doc ‘My Old School,’ Starring Alan Cumming, Picked Up by Dogwoof – Sundance (EXCLUSIVE)

A Sundance-bound documentary starring Alan Cumming as one of Scotland’s most notorious imposters has been picked up for world sales by doc specialists Dogwoof. Directed by Jono McLeod (“Being Stavros,” “The National Pet Service”) in his debut feature, “My Old School” will premiere at the virtual Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23. Produced by Hopscotch Films, the film tells the astonishing true story of 16-year-old “Brandon Lee,” who was the new kid at Glasgow’s Bearsden Academy in 1993. He quickly rose to become top of the class, acing exams and even taking the lead in the school musical. But Lee’s stint as the model student soon came to a shocking end when he was unmasked.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Sundance-Bound Horror Film ‘Speak No Evil’ Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer (below) for Danish horror film “Speak No Evil,” which has its world premiere at Sundance. Sales are being handled by TrustNordisk. The film follows a Danish family on vacation in Tuscany, where they befriend a Dutch family. Months later...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

101 Films International Acquires Irish Concert Doc ‘Love Yourself Today,’ Launches Sales on Japanese Dance Feature ‘Dreams on Fire’ (EXCLUSIVE)

​U.K.-based sales company 101 Films International has picked up overseas sales rights to “Love Yourself Today,” a documentary about Irish singer-songwriter Damien Dempsey, and it has launched sales on Philippe McKie’s theatrical feature film “Dreams on Fire.”. “Love Yourself Today” is directed by Ross Killeen and...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

‘The Knife’: Melissa Leo, Aja Naomi King, Manny Jacinto & More To Star Alongside Nnamdi Asomugha In His Feature Directorial Debut

EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award winner Melissa Leo (The Fighter, I Know This Much I True), Aja Naomi King (Sylvie’s Love, How to Get Away with Murder), Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers, The Good Place) and newcomers Amari Price and Aiden Price will star alongside Nnamdi Asomugha in his feature directorial debut, The Knife, which recently completed production in Los Angeles. The film written by Asomugha and Mark Duplass is a psychological thriller that follows a family over the course of one night, after a frightening event threatens to dismantle their household and uncover the illusions of their lives. Asomugha is producing under his iAm21 Productions...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVB

'Fame' Cast Reunites and Performs Hit Theme Song for Show's 40th Anniversary (Exclusive)

Back together and singing with love. The cast of the celebrated musical TV series Fame came together on the Entertainment Tonight stage on Thursday for a very special reunion. Original stars Debbie Allen, Valerie Landsburg, Nia Peeples, P. R. Paul, Cynthia Gibb, Lee Curreri and Erica Gimpel joined up in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the beloved show's premiere. Meanwhile, Jesse Borrego joined in remotely from Texas.
ENTERTAINMENT
WUSA

'Scream' Star Jenna Ortega on the Pressures of Filming That Opening Scene (Exclusive)

Like it did in 1996, Scream starts with a wrong number. But this time it’s Jenna Ortega on the receiving end instead of Drew Barrymore, who famously starred in one of the most shocking moments in cinematic history. “The Drew Barrymore ‘Casey Becker’ scene is one of my favorite scenes of all time across the board in cinema,” Ortega, who plays Tara Carpenter in the newest installment, told ET’s Matt Cohen.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Glen Powell, Chris Morgan Team for Sci-Fi Action-Thriller ‘Deputy X’ at Universal (Exclusive)

Actor Glen Powell has teamed up with Fast & Furious writer-producer Chris Morgan for Deputy X, a sci-fi action-thriller set up at Universal Pictures. Powell will star and helped come up with the idea and concept for the project, which is intended to be a high-concept franchise starter for the actor. Morgan, who has a long-standing relationship with the studio thanks to his work as writer and producer on seven of its Fast movies, will produce along with Ainsley Davies, the head of development at his Chris Morgan Productions. Jack Paglen, whose previous credits include Transcendence starring Johnny Depp and Alien: Covenant, will...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety Studio Returns to Sundance With Virtual Interviews in Collaboration With Audible

Variety is returning to the Sundance Film Festival, hosting virtual interviews in the Variety Studio in collaboration with Audible. Throughout the festival, videos from the studio will appear on Variety.com beginning on Jan. 21. The virtual interview studio will feature interviews with the festival’s top directors and talents including Elizabeth Banks (“Call Jane”), John Boyega (“892”), Connie Britton (“892”), Sterling K. Brown (“Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul”), Oscar De La Hoya (“La Guerra Civil”), Abigail Disney (“The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales”), Lena Dunham (“Sharp Stick”), Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Fresh”), Jesse Eisenberg (“When You Finish Saving the World”), Colin Farrell (“After Yang”), Regina Hall (“Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul” and “Master”), Dakota Johnson...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Sundance Film Festival is back and online once more

The lights may be dim at the Eccles Theater and Park City s Main Street will have fewer cinephiles packing the snowy sidewalks when the Sundance Film Festival begins its 44th edition Thursday night. But if 2021 proved anything, it's that the world's premier independent film festival is more than its ski town locale. This year Sundance is back online and armed with nine days of high profile documentaries about everyone from Kanye West and Princess Diana to Lucille Ball and Bill Cosby, buzzy first films from knowns and unknowns, virtual gatherings and filmmaker Q&As. The festival had planned...
MOVIES

