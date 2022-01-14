Sundance-Bound ‘A Love Song’ With Dale Dickey, Wes Studi, Acquired by Films Boutique (EXCLUSIVE)

When Tig Notaro got a request from Coldplay singer Chris Martin to do a surprise stand-up set at the 30th birthday of his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, she just had one question: “Are you sure she said me?” Notaro, 50, was assured that she was, in fact, the favorite comedian of the Fifty Shades of Grey star. Still, she pushed back against the seven-time Grammy winner, saying, “I don’t want to walk out onstage and have her turn to you and say, ‘When did I say I liked her?'” But Martin was correct, and Johnson was pleasantly surprised by Notaro’s birthday appearance....

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO