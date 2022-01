A couple of days ago, the ascendant, prolific Irish rock band Fontaines D.C. announced the impending release of Skinty Fia, their third album in three years. With that announcement, the band also dropped the video for their new single “Jackie Down The Line.” It’s full of impish figures in red dunce caps — goblins, maybe? I assume this whole thing is a reference to some Celtic myth that I don’t recognize or some folk-horror film that I haven’t seen, but Fontaines are still running with it. Last night, the band gave a remote performance of “Jackie Down The Line” for The Tonight Show, and those goblins were back again.

