The Metropolitan Police is facing legal action if it fails to investigate reports of the Downing Street Christmas party in 2020, according to campaigners.The Good Law Project last week said it had put the force on notice that it would take legal action if it did not investigate the gathering.On Wednesday a spokeswoman for the campaign organisation, which uses the law to “protect the interests of the public”, said it had filed its claim in court.In a statement on its website, the project said: “When we received the Met’s formal pre-action response to our judicial review claim, over its failure...

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO