Economic Outlook: Fireside chat with Bernstein Private Wealth Management executives

Royal Bank of Canada CEO Dave McKay said the lender may seek to add to its wealth management unit in the U.S. and Europe through smaller, targeted acquisitions. “Wealth distribution in the United States we continue to look at,” McKay said Monday at the RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO conference. Royal Bank is also looking at deals in “wealth distribution in Europe to enhance our European and global wealth franchise” and commercial banking in the U.S., he said.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO