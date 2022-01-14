ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Crash involving CPD cruiser sends 1 to hospital

By Joe Clark
 6 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash involving a Columbus Division of Police cruiser sent one person to the hospital.

At about 3:13 a.m., Friday, a crash was reported on the ramp from E. Main Street to I-71N, that involved a CPD cruiser.

1 person in critical condition after south Columbus crash

Dispatchers say one person was injured in the crash and but was stable when transported to an area hospital.

It was not released whether the person hospitalized was an officer.

The crash remains under investigation.

