Crash involving CPD cruiser sends 1 to hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash involving a Columbus Division of Police cruiser sent one person to the hospital.

At about 3:13 a.m., Friday, a crash was reported on the ramp from E. Main Street to I-71N, that involved a CPD cruiser.

Dispatchers say one person was injured in the crash and but was stable when transported to an area hospital.

It was not released whether the person hospitalized was an officer.

The crash remains under investigation.

