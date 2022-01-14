ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Lake effect snow and chilly weekend air

By Jordan Lamers
wearegreenbay.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. It’s cold again! Temperatures will be holding in the teens Friday, some 20s by the lake. The issue is the wind picking up from 10 to 25 miles per hour from the northeast that...

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Frozen Waves On Lake Michigan Amid Temperature Drop

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s an icy day is Chicago. Waves are freezing up on Lake Michigan Thursday. CBS 2 captured the icy lake along Museum Campus. Temperatures dropped to the teens and it’s best to keep your distance from the lakefront. @cbschicago Frozen waves in Chicago 🥶 #cbschicago #chicago #waves #weather ♬ Worry and regret.(1141462) – table_1 In Northwest Indiana, it was a snowy morning. Lake effect snow is covering Porter County. Residents told us how the snow and slick roads made commuting difficult this morning.  
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: More Dangerous Wind Chill Early Thursday, Light Snow Friday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service has issued another widespread wind chill advisory for Minnesota. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the advisory will be in effect through noon Thursday, and will be reissued in the overnight hours and go through noon Friday. It could feel like minus 30 to minus 40 degrees at times. Frostbite can attack exposed skin in less than 20 minutes in these conditions. (credit: CBS) The Twin Cities will have a high of 2 degrees Thursday, with pretty much the entire state in the same frozen boat. It will be even colder in western and northwestern Minnesota. O’Connor says a quick-moving system will drop light snow across the state beginning Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. It will reach the metro by about dinnertime. Snow totals will only range between a dusting in southern Minnesota, and over 2 inches in the Arrowhead. Temperatures will warm into the teens Friday through Monday, with more snow chances Sunday and Monday. We’ll dive back into single-digit highs next Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cleveland19.com

FIRST ALERT DAY: Icy conditions and lake effect snow as arctic air has settled in

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Arctic air has settled into Ohio. A north steering wind throughout the day and tonight, will continue to aid in lake snow. Any organized band could easily produce a few inches of snow quickly. Be aware of this driving around. The big drop in temperature has also created icy conditions. Sidewalks, parking lots, etc will be most at risk. Untreated roads will be icy as well. Afternoon temperatures today will be around 20 degrees. Temperatures tonight drop to around 10 degrees or so. Breaks in the clouds outside of the lake effect areas will allow temperature to drop even further. The steering wind tomorrow turns more to the east. This should force all of the lake snow back out over Lake Erie. It’s a mostly cloudy sky tomorrow. High temperatures around 20 degrees. A clear sky Friday night, combined with a light wind and snow pack, will send air temperatures below zero for many.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#By The Lake#Storm Team 5#The Fox Cities#Ne
WWL-AMFM

A cold front arrives with winter weather

The cold front is here and it brings much colder temperatures. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “Our strong cold front arrives this morning with some showers. The afternoon will be cold, windy, but drier as rain
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Bitter Cold, But Snow Is On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s a Winter Weather Advisory until 6:00 p.m. for Porter and LaPorte counties. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, an additional inch or so is possible. Arctic air stays in place. Bitter cold again tonight but less windy. There’s a light snow chances Saturday through Tuesday, minor amounts overall. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 7. FRIDAY: Sunny. High 26. SATURDAY: Flurries. High 29. SUNDAY: Light snow in the morning. High 29. (Credit: CBS)
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WSFA

Staying chilly through the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Moisture looks to build for southern parts of Alabama into the early morning hours on Friday, all thanks to an area of low pressure that will move across the Gulf of Mexico. The moisture mixing with freezing cold air, has the potential to cause very light pockets of freezing rain. Caution is urged on bridges and overpasses, if travel is planned headed towards southcentral and southwest Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: First Alert Weather Day For Friday Snow

DENVER(CBS)- Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as another cold front is taking aim on Colorado. This system is the combination of a low pressure trough and another Canadian cold front now in the Pacific Northwest. Credit CBS4 The system will push thru the state starting early on Friday morning first bringing snow into the mountains and then spreading into the Front Range by late morning to early afternoon. Credit CBS4 For the Front Range the set up should be similar to a storm from last week where heaviest snow was in Jefferson and Douglas Counties. The spot where the Front Range Foothills...
COLORADO STATE
Chicago Tribune

Lake Michigan ice coverage increasing with January’s freezing temps, and more single digits are ahead

If you haven’t yet spotted ice shaped like thick pancakes or built up in sculptures along Lake Michigan, there may be more opportunities ahead. Ice cover is ticking up as temperatures cool, and Lake Michigan could see peak coverage close to its long-term average, according to the latest projections from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Great Lakes Environmental Research ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Delaware Valley As Rain Transitions Into Snow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Philadelphia, surrounding suburbs, and northern Delaware from 5 a.m. until 1 p.m.   The region started seeing snow in the 8 a.m. hour as the cold air fills in from behind this morning’s rain. CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey was in Lehigh County as the snow started to fall. The wintry weather wraps up for most by midday on Thursday, yet snow may persist at the Shore into the early afternoon hours.  Snowfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are likely for much of the region with lower end totals expected for the Poconos and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures In The Teens Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS)– A much colder morning is ahead. Thursday begins with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills between 0 and 15 degrees. A much colder feel this morning as early morning temps start in the single digits. Wind chills sitting between 0 and -15° @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/9fnKI29K4e — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 20, 2022 Lake effect snow is ongoing for Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana where a Winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Temperatures rise to the upper 20s by Friday and into the weekend.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Wind Chill To Bring Bitter Cold Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Arctic front was delayed in arriving this morning as we faced what had the potential to be an impactful event during the morning commute. Fortunately, we were able to avoid this headache in central Maryland, and those who did see a brief changeover of rain to snow did not face significant problems. As this front pushes south and east, it will be stalling off the coast. As a wave of low pressure develops along the front, a brush of snowfall for the lower Eastern Shore will be possible through Saturday. The highest snowfall totals will be along the...
MARYLAND STATE
22 WSBT

Michiana tackles latest round of lake effect snow

Crews across Michiana impacted by lake effect snow have been hard at work trying to clear streets as fast as they can. The only issues we saw on the main roads happened around midday where we saw a slide-off. The side streets and county roads don't have as high of...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy