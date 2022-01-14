JPMorgan profit falls on trading slowdown

Jan 14 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a fall in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday as a weaker performance at its trading arm took the shine off a boom in investment banking.

The largest U.S. bank by assets posted a profit of $10.4 billion, or $3.33 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $12.1 billion, or $3.79 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.01 per share, according to Refinitiv. (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and Matt Scuffham in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)