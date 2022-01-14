ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

JPMorgan profit falls on trading slowdown

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Jan 14 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a fall in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday as a weaker performance at its trading arm took the shine off a boom in investment banking.

The largest U.S. bank by assets posted a profit of $10.4 billion, or $3.33 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $12.1 billion, or $3.79 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.01 per share, according to Refinitiv. (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and Matt Scuffham in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock surges as interest rate cut in China fuels broad rally

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shot up 5.9% in premarket trading Thursday, putting it on track for the biggest gain this year, as an interest rate cut by the People's Bank of China helped fuel a rally in the U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies. Among other more-active shares of China-based companies, JD.com Inc. jumped 6.7%, Nio Inc. rallied 2.7%, DiDi Global Inc. climbed 3.2%, iQIYI Inc. gained 4.3%, XPeng Inc. rose 2.7% and Baidu Inc. gained 5.0%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF was up 3.7% while futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.5%.
MARKETS
Reuters

Peloton gains pandemic dadbod

NEW YORK, Jan 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Peloton Interactive is degenerating. A CNBC report that the company was pausing equipment production vaporized about a quarter of its market value on Thursday afternoon. And the cash-burning outfit still faces waning demand and the pandemic’s end. Exercise trends often have short...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 1.34% to $2,666.15 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $353.18 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
MarketWatch

Regions Financial stock extends pullback after profit falls below expectations

Shares of Regions Financial Corp. dropped 4.2% in premarket trading Thursday, to extend its pullback from a 14-year high to a third session, after the regional bank reported fourth-quarter profit that fell below expectations, while revenue matched forecasts. Net income declined to $414 million, or 43 cents a share, from $588 million, or 61 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 49 cents. Total revenue fell 3.1% to $1.63 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, as net interest income increased 1.3% to $1.02 billion to also match analyst forecasts. Total adjusted noninterest expenses rose 4.0% to $967 million, while salaries and employee benefits expense fell 1.0% to $575 million. Loans and leases for commercial and industrial declined 3.7% to $42.25 billion, for residential first mortgage increased 6.0% to $17.4 billion and for consumer credit card fell 2.9% to $1.16 billion. The stock, which has shed 6.9% since closing at a 14-year high on Jan. 14, has gained 0.6% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has slipped 0.1%.
STOCKS
investing.com

Regions Financial Trades Weaker as Profit Drops 30%

Investing.com – Regions Financial stock (NYSE: RF ) fell 3.4% Thursday after the bank reported a 30% drop in its fourth-quarter net profit. Net profit in December quarter came in at $414 million compared to $588 million a year ago. Total revenue was $1.63 billion after taking a hit of 3% as both net interest and non-interest income fell.
STOCKS
Reuters

Japanese shares track Wall Street lower, tech stocks weigh

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Friday, with technology heavyweights tracking Nasdaq's 1% fall overnight, as fears of inflation and higher interest rates dented risk appetite. The Nikkei share average (.N225) lost 1.5% to 27,365.50 by 0221 GMT, after losing as much as 2.3%. The broader Topix...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan Chase#Jpmorgan#Chase Co
Reuters

S.Korea, Taiwan lead Asia stock lower after Wall Street's tumble

Jan 21 (Reuters) - South Korea and Taiwan led falls in most of Asia's emerging stock markets on Friday after U.S. stocks took a hit overnight, while fears that the Federal Reserve may tighten policy more aggressively kept a lid on currencies in Asia. Shares in South Korea (.KS11) and...
MARKETS
Reuters

Pegasus Asia, a SPAC backed by Tikehau Capital, lists in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), backed by European asset manager Tikehau Capital (TKOO.PA) and a holding firm of LVMH (LVMH.PA) Chairman Bernard Arnault, began trading in Singapore on Friday, becoming the second SPAC to debut in the city-state. Pegasus Asia , which raised S$170...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.06% higher to $996.27 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.30% to 14,154.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $247.22 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
Reuters

TREASURIES-Traders hit the brakes on bond selling as stocks drop

SYDNEY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Treasuries rallied for a third straight session on Friday as a steep sell-off in stock markets prompted investors to seek safety in bonds and temper some bets on Federal Reserve rate hikes. Benchmark 10-year U.S. yields fell 3.5 basis points (bps) to 1.7755% by mid-session...
STOCKS
Reuters

Oil falls as U.S. inventory build prompts profit-taking

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices plunged on Friday, after rising to seven-year highs this week, as an increase in U.S. crude and fuel stockpiles prompted investors to take profits from the rally. Brent crude futures dropped $2.46, or 2.8%, to $85.92 a barrel by 0136 GMT. The contract earlier fell...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Asian markets fall after weak showing on Wall St, oil tumbles

SINGAPORE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Asian share markets tumbled on Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street, as lingering concerns over the Federal Reserve's tightening and weaker-than-expected economic and earnings data weighed on sentiment ahead of a Fed policy meeting next week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS)...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

283K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy