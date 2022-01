RICHMOND, Va. — The family of Adam Oakes is pushing to pass anti-hazing bills nearly one year after he died following a fraternity rush party. Eric Oakes and his niece Courtney White traveled to Richmond to present 'Adam's Law' to several Virginia senators. The proposed legislation, sponsored by Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D- Fairfax) and Del. Kathleen Murphy (D-Fairfax), unanimously passed a Senate committee meeting Thursday and will be heading to the Senate floor to undergo a series of readings.

