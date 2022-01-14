ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells Fargo profit rises on asset sales boost

 6 days ago

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, propped up by gains from the sale of its corporate trust and asset management businesses.

The fourth-largest U.S. lender said profit rose to $5.8 billion, or $1.38 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $3.09 billion, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.13 per share, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Dilts-Marshall in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

MarketWatch

Wells Fargo wins termination of 2015 regulatory order

Wells Fargo & Co. on Thursday confirmed that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) terminated a consent order from 2015 stemming from billing and marketing practices on identity and debt cancellation products offered by the bank. "The OCC believes that the safety and soundness of the bank and its compliance with laws and regulations does not require the continued existence of the order," the federal regulatory agency said in a legal document posted on its website. The OCC had charged the bank in 2015 with deficiencies in the bank's practices and issued a cease and desist order. Wells Fargo said the termination of the 2015 OCC order fits its "top priority" to build a risk and control infrastructure that's "appropriate for its size and complexity." Shares of Wells Fargo rose 0.6% on Thursday after gaining 16.5% so far in 2022. The stock is up 72.1% in the past year, ahead of the 19% gain by the S&P 500 .
MarketWatch

CSX Q4 sales rise 21% as 'all lines of business' grew, rail operator says

Shares of CSX Corp. fell in the extended session Thursday after the rail operator reported fourth-quarter results that met Wall Street expectations. CSX said it earned $934 million, or 42 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $760 million, or 33 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Sales rose 21% to $3.43 billion, thanks to "growth across all major lines of business," the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings of 42 cents a share on sales of $3.3 billion. "As we enter 2022, we remain committed to providing our customers high-quality service and creating additional capacity to help them address current supply-chain challenges through the increased use of rail," CSX Chief Executive James Foote said in a statement. Shares of CSX ended the regular trading day down less than 0.1%
Hartford Business

Travelers saw profits rise 36% in ‘21 as it boosts spending on AI, machine learning

Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos. closed out 2021 with $3.66 billion in profits, up 36% from the year before, mainly due to higher underwriting gains, strong performance from investments and efforts to limit the impact of catastrophe-related losses, company officials reported Thursday. Travelers, which has its largest office in...
Reuters

Peloton plans workforce size review, production changes

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc's (PTON.O) chief executive said on Thursday the company was reviewing the size of its workforce and "resetting" production levels, following a report earlier in the day that it was temporarily halting production of connected fitness bikes and treadmills after a significant drop in demand.
Reuters

Pegasus Asia, a SPAC backed by Tikehau Capital, lists in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), backed by European asset manager Tikehau Capital (TKOO.PA) and a holding firm of LVMH (LVMH.PA) Chairman Bernard Arnault, began trading in Singapore on Friday, becoming the second SPAC to debut in the city-state. Pegasus Asia , which raised S$170...
Reuters

Deutsche Bank hires BofA's fine-art lending expert John Arena

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) has hired John Arena from Bank of America (BAC.N) to help structure art loans for ultra-rich individuals in the Americas, according to an internal memo on Thursday seen by Reuters. Fine-art lending programs are a wealth-planning strategy designed to help individuals looking...
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slid 1.49% to $45.75 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.33 short of its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company achieved on January 10th.
Motley Fool

Here's Why Wells Fargo Is Rising on Friday

The stock market was having a generally negative day on Friday, with both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 firmly in negative territory at noon ET. Most bank stocks weren't faring much better, as megabank JPMorgan Chase's lowered guidance put negative pressure on most of the sector. Wells...
NBC Miami

Wells Fargo's Fourth-Quarter Revenue Tops Estimate, Profit Jumps

Wells Fargo on Friday posted quarterly revenue that exceeded analysts' expectations and a significant jump in profit. Shares of the bank climbed 3.7% following the earnings announcement. Earnings per share: Adjusted $1.25 per share, excluding certain items, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 per share from Refinitiv. Revenue: $20.856 billion,...
Seekingalpha.com

Wells Fargo: Doing Well

Wells Fargo beat analyst estimates in Q4'21 confirming the ongoing turnaround in the business. While the other bank stocks are plunging on Q4'21 earnings reports, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has soared to new multi-year highs. The large bank remains a turnaround story with confirmation of improving trends as important as the business climate for banks. My investment thesis remains Bullish on Wells Fargo at yearly highs.
Houston Chronicle

Wells Fargo's $5.8 billion profit easily tops expectations

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Wells Fargo easily beat Wall Street expectations for the fourth quarter with interest rates beginning to take off, likely another boost for the nation's largest mortgage lender going forward. The San Francisco bank earned $5.8 billion, or $1.38 per share, handily surpassing the $1.11...
