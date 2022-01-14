Omicron Variant Of COVID-19

Dallas County cracks 20,000 total COVID-19 cases with over 1,000 new in just one week. According to the State Coronavirus Dashboard, as of Monday, Dallas County has 20,692 total positive tests, for an increase of 1,318 cases since January 11th, and two additional deaths, for a total of 125. Greene County has 1,670 total positive tests, for an increase of 58 cases in the past seven days with a total of 19 deaths. Guthrie County has seen an increase of 109 new positive cases since January 11th with 2,086 total positive tests, and for a total of 41 deaths. Adair County has 1,551 total positive tests, for an increase of 73 cases since January 11th, and two new deaths for a total of 46.
Comments / 0