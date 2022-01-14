ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Omicron Variant Of COVID-19

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 6 days ago

As the coronavirus pandemic continues on and new variants emerge, researchers are continuing to learn more about the virus. The new Omicron variant of COVID-19 is becoming more prevalent in communities, and Dallas...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Has Massive Jump In COVID-19 Cases

Dallas County cracks 20,000 total COVID-19 cases with over 1,000 new in just one week. According to the State Coronavirus Dashboard, as of Monday, Dallas County has 20,692 total positive tests, for an increase of 1,318 cases since January 11th, and two additional deaths, for a total of 125. Greene County has 1,670 total positive tests, for an increase of 58 cases in the past seven days with a total of 19 deaths. Guthrie County has seen an increase of 109 new positive cases since January 11th with 2,086 total positive tests, and for a total of 41 deaths. Adair County has 1,551 total positive tests, for an increase of 73 cases since January 11th, and two new deaths for a total of 46.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Wyoming News

At-Home COVID Tests Accurate for Ki​ds: Study

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Despite earlier concerns that at-home COVID-19 tests might be less accurate than PCR tests, new research in U.S. children and teens adds to evidence that the rapid tests are highly accurate. The scientists said the accuracy of the tests — which can be used at home and in schools and provide quick results — is similar to that of PCR tests, which have to be analyzed in a lab and can take one to two days to deliver...
BALTIMORE, MD
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie Center School Board Rescinds OSHA Policy

The Guthrie Center School Board met Monday night. The Board rescinded their Occupational Safety and Health Administration Policy to require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 due to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling. They also approved a resolution for preschool on-time funding to increase enrollment. The Board also approved an...
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
#Omicron#Covid#Contagious Disease#Raccoon Valley Radio
CBS Pittsburgh

Majority Of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations And Deaths In 2021 Among Unvaccinated

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heading into the third year of the pandemic, about 75 percent of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated, but most of the people who are dying or hospitalized are not. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said data from 2021 and the first four days of 2022 shows that unvaccinated people or those not fully vaccinated accounted for 78 percent of cases, 85 percent of hospitalizations and 84 percent of deaths. “The odds are clearly stacked in favor of people who are vaccinated,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said. “We also know that vaccine boosters provide a greater level of protection from severe illness and death. That’s why we strongly recommend everyone 12 and older to get a booster dose now.” COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to rise in Pennsylvania, though not as sharply as previous weeks. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday was 3.8 percent higher than last week, the Health Department said. The state averaged 25,417 new cases a day last week, also a slight increase. The Allegheny County Health Department also released its weekly COVID-19 data on Tuesday. It reported 22,326 cases from Jan. 9-15 and 38 more deaths.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KRDO News Channel 13

Parkview Medical Center suspends weekly testing for vaccine-exempt health care workers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Parkview Medical Center says the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has suspended their twice-weekly testing requirement for health care workers who have been exempted from the COVID-19 vaccine. Parkview, which is the largest health care system in Pueblo County, confirmed the update to KRDO Tuesday after we learned The post Parkview Medical Center suspends weekly testing for vaccine-exempt health care workers appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Study: Some Cancer Treatments May Inhibit Immune Response To COVID Vaccination

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — A study from the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center has found that cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy and certain other treatments may have an “inadequate” immune response to COVID-19 vaccination. The findings, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, says this inhibited response to vaccination is also showing up for those with targeted therapies, like CDK 4/6 inhibitors and therapies targeted at B cells. Cancer treatment patients are still urged to get vaccinated – and boosted. “It is important for patients with cancer who are receiving chemotherapy to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Saranya Chumsri, M.D., a Mayo Clinic hematologist and oncologist. Chumsri, who authored the study, is recommending these patients have their antibody levels tested after vaccination. “Dr. Chumsri anticipates having additional data later this year regarding broader immune responses to COVID-19 vaccinations, including cellular and antibody responses in patients receiving chemotherapy and targeted therapies with booster vaccinations,” the release said. Read more on the study here.
CANCER
iheart.com

CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid Ready For Mask Distribution

The nation is coming closer to turning the corner on the latest COVID surge. Top expert Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts most states will soon hit the omicron peak and see cases fall by the middle of next month. It's already happening in New York and New Jersey but rural areas will take longer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna Covid Vaccine Is No Longer Recommended Due To Heart Inflammation

There are all kinds of discussions about the potential side effects of the covid vaccine, and these include heart inflammation for younger people. Check out the latest reports involving Moderna vaccines below. It seems that the very rare side effect among under-31s of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine leads to the...
HEALTH

