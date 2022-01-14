Ryan Reynolds ‘Could Lose Everything’ With Marriage To Blake Lively Allegedly ‘In Jeopardy,’ Latest Gossip Says

Are Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively struggling to strike a work-home life balance? One tabloid claims the couples’ respective careers have cut into the time they're able to spend together with their three daughters. Here’s the latest gossip about Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s marriage.

(GETTY IMAGES)

The latest edition of Life & Style reports Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s old routine just isn’t working anymore. While the power couple previously took turns starring in movies so the other could stay home with the kids, they never seem to spend any time together anymore. But Reynolds recently decided that enough is enough, and it’s time for him to take some time away from acting.