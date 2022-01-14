ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ryan Reynolds ‘Could Lose Everything’ With Marriage To Blake Lively Allegedly ‘In Jeopardy,’ Latest Gossip Says

DesignerzCentral
DesignerzCentral
 6 days ago

Are Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively struggling to strike a work-home life balance? One tabloid claims the couples’ respective careers have cut into the time they're able to spend together with their three daughters. Here’s the latest gossip about Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H7bjv_0dldUT0z00
(GETTY IMAGES)

The latest edition of Life & Style reports Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s old routine just isn’t working anymore. While the power couple previously took turns starring in movies so the other could stay home with the kids, they never seem to spend any time together anymore. But Reynolds recently decided that enough is enough, and it’s time for him to take some time away from acting.

Click To Read The Full Story

Comments / 221

threefiftylegend
6d ago

I usually don't follow or care for celeb gossib because I don't care about celebs. But Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are litterally everywhere to the point they are hard to ignore. My take on this is that this particular article is just click bait. I'm not sure I have seen a Hollywood couple who generally appear to have fun and be happy around eachother as much as these two.

Reply(2)
102
Dave Reed
6d ago

please wish these people well, and stay out of their private relationships. I personally love both the same, but I am an old man

Reply(8)
72
Pop Roxx
6d ago

Plus, if you read the article, he's taking time off from acting because he wants to spend more time with his wife and kids.

Reply
37
Related
DesignerzCentral

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds faking their relationship to protect their careers: Rumor

(JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY IMAGES) Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds aren’t allegedly one of Hollywood’s strongest couples. According to OK! magazine, Blake Lively and Reynolds have been faking their relationship because they have an image that they need to uphold. “Blake and Ryan are generally happy. But it takes a lot of effort and sacrifice to keep their relationship on track.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

The Adorably Hilarious Betty White, Ryan Reynolds Segment That Will Live Rent Free in Our Head

Ryan Reynolds says life will never be the same with the absence of Betty White. White died at the age of 99 on Dec. 31. In a clip circulating on Twitter, Reynolds and White act out a skit where she acts like she doesn't remember him. The two worked together in the 2009 romantic comedy, The Proposal. together in The Proposal. In the clip, she hilariously tells him to get her a cup of coffee. After Reynolds reminds her that they worked together for several months, White responds, "Damn, you've been a terrible assistant that whole time." He repeatedly tries to get her to remember, to her frustration. "When Betty White tells you to get her a cup of coffee, you get her a fucking cup of coffee," she snaps.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Popculture

One of Ryan Reynolds' 2021 Movies Just Earned a Major Nomination

One of 2021's underdog blockbusters just landed its first award nomination. Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds has been nominated for best comedy at the Critics' Choice Awards. Reynolds celebrated the news on Instagram when it first broke. "Free Guy – nominated for BEST COMEDY by the Critics Choice Awards is...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Life Style
HollywoodLife

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Holds Hands As They Brave The Frigid Wind In NYC — Photo

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds keep each other warm and bundle up in layers of winter gear as they endure the painfully low NYC temperatures. Hopefully, the heat of their love is enough to keep Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds warm on this chilly January day! The Gossip Girl actress and Deadpool actor were spotted walking down the streets of New York City on Tuesday, Jan. 18 arm-in-arm. Even all bundled up, the pair looked extremely fashionable as Blake wore a long black peacoat, pink and black checkered pants and red lace-up boots while Ryan sported a grey long-sleeved shirt and blue vest with matching blue pants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Robert Redford and Ryan Reynolds continue feud to be Betty White’s ‘crush’

The competition between Ryan Reynolds and Robert Redford to be Betty White’s celebrity “crush” lives on, despite her death aged 99.Before her death, the veteran US actress joked about both men’s affection for her.In an interview with People ahead of what would have been her 100th birthday on January 17, she teased Reynolds, saying: “I’ve heard Ryan can’t get over his thing for me but Robert Redford is The One.”The Deadpool actor later tweeted his dismay about the news.Posting a link to the article on Twitter he wrote: “I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Winnie-the-Screwed’ ad nails struggles of expensive phone bills

If you’re fed up with your cell phone provider’s high prices, Ryan Reynolds is here to help. So is Winnie-the-Pooh. Or, rather, Winnie-the-Screwed. The actor decided to take advantage of the classic children’s book “Winnie-the-Pooh” entering the public domain — which allows people to republish or adapt a previously published work without paying a copyright fee — by altering the tale to show how his company, Mint Mobile, can save customers money.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Chris Hemsworth Shares Funny Video While Trying To Relax On Break During Extraction 2

Nature can be a beautiful place to take stock of life and really breathe a little deeper. Everyone needs that sort of an opportunity now and then, even if you’re an action star and the cinematic son of Odin. That just isn’t in the cards for Chris Hemsworth, as he shared a funny video, while trying to relax, on a break during the filming of Netflix’s sequel Extraction 2. Though the continuation of the studio’s unexpected 2020 hit is well underway, it seems that peace and quiet may be a little too much to ask for.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Inside the Magic

Ryan Reynolds Taunts Disney Amidst Copyright Loss

The Walt Disney Company no longer controls the copyright to several beloved characters. Disney acquired the rights to the Winnie the Pooh books and characters from Milne’s estate back in 1961 and it may be surprising to know that it has been spun into one of the most valuable media franchises in the world, accumulating more than $80 billion over the years.
BUSINESS
whdh.com

Ryan Reynolds responds to Betty White saying he can’t get over her

(CNN) — Betty White says Ryan Reynolds just can’t quit her. The two starred in the 2009 movie “The Proposal,” and ever since Reynolds has been publicly calling White his “ex-girlfriend.”. The iconic actress responded in an interview with People, saying, “I’ve heard Ryan can’t...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Reynolds, Ellen DeGeneres, Henry Winkler and More Remember Betty White: “She Lived the Best Life Ever”

Hollywood, along with the world at large, is mourning the loss of Betty White, the legendary performer and comedian who delighted generations of fans. White, known for memorable performances on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland, in addition to witty stand-up comedy routines and charming talk show appearances, died early Friday at the age of 99, her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told The Hollywood Reporter. “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” Witjas shared with People magazine in a statement. “I will miss her terribly and so...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Shailene Woodley Heartbreak: Actress Called It Quits With Fiance Aaron Rodgers Due to One Reason [Report]

Speculations believe that the newly engaged couple Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have called it quits. One report believed that the two "cooled off" after they decided to celebrate the holidays separately, putting their less than one year of getting engaged to a stop. In contrast to that, some also refute that they are just in a "nontraditional" relationship.
NFL
shefinds

Worse Than We Thought! Ryan Seacrest Just Dropped This MAJOR Bombshell About His Health Crisis

Ryan Seacrest has just reflected on last year’s terrifying health scare in a very candid new interview with the Wall Street Journal – and we weren’t expecting him to be so open! If you cast your minds back to May last year, you may remember that the 46-year-old TV presenter started slurring his speech during the American Idol finale, which caused concerned fans to wonder whether he was having a stroke. Luckily, following the show, it was confirmed that that wasn’t the case, but it had been deemed that he was overworking, and he was forced to take a much-needed break.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

DesignerzCentral

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
7K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Designerz Central single information point strives to deliver 24-7 news and information from all over the world. Our online magazine covers the latest fashion, gossips, TV, entertainment, spoilers, life hacks, styling, fitness tips, and everything readers might need to keep themselves updated from happening in any part of the world.

 https://www.designerzcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy