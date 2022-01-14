ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Young and the Restless’ star fired for breaking COVID-19 protocol

By Chris Hopkins
MLive
MLive
 6 days ago
Actor Richard Burgi has been fired from “The Young and the Restless” after breaking COVID-19 protocols set in place by the show, according to Variety. Burgi, who plays Ashland Locke in the CBS soap opera, first announced that he was being fired in a live post on Instagram...

