ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk police hold briefing on illegal gun sales, share new data

By Kiahnna Patterson, Jon Dowding
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mtTMd_0dldScDu00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police addressed illegal gun sales and their impact on our community in a press conference Friday afternoon.

Speakers included Chief Larry Boone and Charlie Patterson, an ATF special agent in charge at the Washington field office. They shared new data that included numbers from 2021.

The following images were part of the presentation and provided to 10 On Your Side by Norfolk police.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ovxvk_0dldScDu00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TwjEL_0dldScDu00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wWWwL_0dldScDu00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MTaLo_0dldScDu00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zTIQc_0dldScDu00

WAVY reporter Jon Dowding will have more updates coming up. You can view some of the highlights of the briefing on his Twitter page.

Police want to prevent guns from getting into the hands of those with felony or violent misdemeanor charges, or gang ties. Data shows in 2020, 75% of guns recovered in Norfolk were not with the original owner.

Read Norfolk PD’s 2020 gun data Download

Some of those guns may have been used in the most violent shootings.

In 2020, Norfolk had the highest number of recovered guns in the seven Hampton Roads cities.

Read Norfolk PD’s 2019 gun data Download

Now the department will look to partner with more community engagement programs such as mentor and tutor groups, as gun violence is not only a public safety issue, but a public health issue.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Norfolk, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Boone
WAVY News 10

Convicted murderer charged in unsolved killings in Virginia and Maryland

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) – Fairfax County Police and Prince George’s County Police have announced charges for convicted murderer Charles Helem in cases both in Virginia and Maryland. 52-year-old Charles Helem has confessed to the murder of 37-year-old Eige Sober-Adler in Fairfax County and the murder of 19-year-old Jennifer Landry in Prince George’s County. Eige Sober-Adler […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Norfolk Police#Gun Violence#Atf#Twitter#Wavy News#Norfolk Pd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy