Norfolk police hold briefing on illegal gun sales, share new data

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police addressed illegal gun sales and their impact on our community in a press conference Friday afternoon.

Speakers included Chief Larry Boone and Charlie Patterson, an ATF special agent in charge at the Washington field office. They shared new data that included numbers from 2021.

The following images were part of the presentation and provided to 10 On Your Side by Norfolk police.











Police want to prevent guns from getting into the hands of those with felony or violent misdemeanor charges, or gang ties. Data shows in 2020, 75% of guns recovered in Norfolk were not with the original owner.

Some of those guns may have been used in the most violent shootings.

In 2020, Norfolk had the highest number of recovered guns in the seven Hampton Roads cities.

Now the department will look to partner with more community engagement programs such as mentor and tutor groups, as gun violence is not only a public safety issue, but a public health issue.

