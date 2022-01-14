ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

North Korea hacked nearly $400M in cryptocurrency last year

By Kate Park
TechCrunch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“From 2020 to 2021, the number of North Korean-linked hacks jumped from four to seven, and the value extracted from these hacks grew by 40%,” the report said. The attacks primarily targeted investment firms and centralized exchanges. The report stated that the hackers siphoned the funds from the...

techcrunch.com

hngn.com

North Korea Launches New Missiles in Response to US Sanctions; Booming Hacking Industry Reportedly Stole $400 Million in Cryptocurrency

Officials in South Korea reported that North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles on Friday, considered to be the third launch this month, in apparent retaliation for new penalties imposed by the Biden administration for the country's continued missile tests. In reaction to the North's missile launch this week, the...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

North Korea Launches Another Missile, in Second Test of New Year

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - North Korea launched another suspected ballistic missile Tuesday, its second major weapons test this year, according to South Korean and Japanese reports. In an alert, South Korea's military said the North launched what is presumed to be a single ballistic missile from an "inland area" around 7:27 a.m. local time.
MILITARY
leedaily.com

North Korea Ballistic Missile Test in Last Six Days

A suspected ballistic missile was fired by North Korea, less than one week after it rolled out what it asserted was a hypersonic missile. South Korea stated that it discovered the rollout at 07:27 local time on Tuesday (22:27 GMT on Monday). The launch was also reported by Japan’s coast...
WORLD
Foreign Policy

North Korea and the Billion-Dollar Hack

Foreign Policy Playlist recommends: The Lazarus Heist. This week, FP Playlist recommends The Lazarus Heist, a podcast from the BBC about a hacking ring linked to North Korea that attempted to steal a billion dollars. The story begins with the 2014 hack of Sony Pictures. About Foreign Policy Playlist: Each...
WORLD
#Cryptocurrency#Hacking#North Korean#The Lazarus Group#Wannacry
decrypt.co

North Korean Hackers Stole Nearly $400M in Bitcoin, Ethereum in 2021: Report

North Korean cybercriminals launched at least seven attacks against cryptocurrency platforms last year. These attacks, per blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, netted almost $400 million worth of digital assets. “Once North Korea gained custody of the funds, they began a careful laundering process to cover up and cash out,” the Chainalysis...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

North Korea test fires fourth missile this year, says Seoul and Japan

North Korea fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea on Monday in its fourth weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea and Japan said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might amid paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures. South Korea's...
WORLD
AFP

North Korea hints at restart of nuclear, long-range missile tests

North Korea hinted Thursday it could resume nuclear and long-range weapons tests as it prepares for "confrontation" with Washington, its latest threat after a string of sanctions-busting missile launches.  Ankit Panda of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace agreed that while nuclear testing was unlikely, "long-range missile testing is back on the table."
WORLD
The Independent

DMZ: What it’s like to visit the North Korean border

For a disconcerting moment I felt like I was on safari. A red-headed bird emerged from a nearby bush, fluttering towards a startled white crane that was picking away at the hard ground, and I instinctively picked up my camera to take a photograph.Until I remembered that along with a clause accepting my potential impending death and the presence of landmines all around me, I had signed away the right to take any photographs that pointed in the direction of North Korea.On a whim, on the back of a glitzy weekend filled with beauty products and barbecues in skyscraper-ringed...
WORLD
AFP

North Korea fired railway-borne missiles in third test this year

North Korea fired two railway-borne tactical guided missiles, state media reported Saturday, the country's third weapons test this month despite a volley of new United States sanctions. South Korea's military said it had detected the launch of two short-range ballistic missiles Friday afternoon, just hours after Pyongyang accused the United States of "provocation" over fresh sanctions. The tests were held to "check and judge the proficiency in the action procedures of the railway-borne regiment," Pyongyang's official KCNA news agency said. North Korea test fired missiles from a train for the first time in September 2021.
MILITARY
Washington Post

We can’t neglect North Korea for another year

Kim Jong Un seems determined to force the world to pay attention to North Korea in 2022 by shooting off new and more dangerous missiles. Dealing with the Kim regime is the last thing Biden administration officials want to do, but they really have no choice. The good news is that there might be a new and creative way to break the increasingly dangerous diplomatic logjam.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Biden-Kishida talks to touch on North Korea, China

President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold their first formal talks on Friday as the two leaders face fresh concerns about North Korea s nuclear program and China's growing military assertiveness.The virtual meeting comes after North Korea earlier this week suggested it might resume nuclear and long-range missile testing that has been paused for more than three years. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un on Thursday presided over a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party where officials set policy goals for “immediately bolstering” military capabilities to counter what were described as the Americans’ “hostile moves,”...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
AFP

US worries Russian troop arrival could lead to nuclear weapons in Belarus

The United States is worried that the arrival of Russian troops in Belarus for exercises could lead to a permanent presence that might introduce nuclear weapons into the country, a senior State Department official told reporters Tuesday. Russian military forces were moving into Belarus after Moscow-allied strongman Alexander Lukashenko announced Monday that the two countries will conduct military exercises next month. The move, which came without the advance notice customarily provided to countries in the region, added to rising tensions with the West over the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which borders Belarus. The US official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, said the size of the Russian force arriving in Belarus was "beyond what we'd expect of a normal exercise."
MILITARY
CBS News

American farmer accused of plotting kidnap and assassination of a Ukrainian government minister

After almost two months behind bars in Ukraine, a North Dakota farmer stood before a panel of three judges last week who ruled that he should remain in detention before a trial begins in which he will have to defend himself against allegations that he tried to arrange the assassination of the country's agriculture minister, one of his attorneys told CBS News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

China, Russia block US push for UN sanctions on N.Koreans: diplomats

China and Russia on Thursday blocked a US push to impose United Nations sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. China's block came before a new closed-door Security Council meeting on North Korea, also requested by Washington, and was followed by Russia's decision to similarly oppose the American proposal. Along with Beijing, Moscow has long held a line against increasing pressure on North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons. Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the 15-member Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.
FOREIGN POLICY

