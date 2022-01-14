ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Alert Weather

By Chris Zelman
WALB 10
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunny and somewhat seasonable. Increasing clouds Tonight. More clouds, milder with scattered showers by Saturday afternoon. Heavy...

www.walb.com

live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for most of the Lowcountry from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Clouds will increase this evening with showers developing ahead of a cold front. Showers will continue tonight with temperatures falling behind the front into the 30s by Friday morning. Most areas will stay above freezing during the daytime hours Friday but may start to near 32° from north to south late in the afternoon and into the evening. As the temperature drops to 32°, light freezing rain is a possibility with light icing a possibility on elevated surfaces(like trees, cars). As the sun sets Friday evening, more areas will begin to drop to, or below, 32° allowing for more areas to switchover to light freezing rain. Light freezing rain, or rain, will be possible Friday night through early Saturday morning before tapering off. There may be a few icy patches roads but the biggest concern are the bridges and overpasses which will see the potential for icing first. Thankfully, the amount of freezing rain is expected to remain light so no significant icing is likely at this time. Because of the potential for freezing rain in the Lowcountry, Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days. Make sure you download the LIVE 5 FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP for continuous updates!
WITN

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Temperatures falling as winter storm approaches

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An incoming cold front will stall near the coast tonight into Friday morning, leading to light showers and falling temperatures as it moves over the area. The light rain will prove problematic as it will wash some of the salt/brine off pre-treated roads. At 2 p.m. today, New Bern’s temperature was sitting at 62°. By tomorrow afternoon, that temperature will be 30° colder, setting the stage for an ice/snow event that we haven’t seen since 2018.
WALB 10

More rain as colder air arrives

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloudy and wet with cool 50s as a cold front slides east Thursday afternoon. Rain continues into early evening then tapers off overnight. More rain likely with colder 40s on Friday. Looking likely that winter weather stays away from SGA tomorrow night although our eastern counties may get a quick change over to freezing rain before drier air moves in early Saturday.
WWL-AMFM

A cold front arrives with winter weather

The cold front is here and it brings much colder temperatures. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “Our strong cold front arrives this morning with some showers. The afternoon will be cold, windy, but drier as rain
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: First Alert Weather Day For Friday Snow

DENVER(CBS)- Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as another cold front is taking aim on Colorado. This system is the combination of a low pressure trough and another Canadian cold front now in the Pacific Northwest. Credit CBS4 The system will push thru the state starting early on Friday morning first bringing snow into the mountains and then spreading into the Front Range by late morning to early afternoon. Credit CBS4 For the Front Range the set up should be similar to a storm from last week where heaviest snow was in Jefferson and Douglas Counties. The spot where the Front Range Foothills...
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Continued cold with risks of light snow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A moonlit sky and frigid tonight. Lows sliding back into the low to mid -10s. Winds are expected to be relatively light tonight, however, if the wind does make it to 5 mph, wind chill values could drop to around -20°. A First Alert Weather Day will not be extended into tonight, but it will still be rather cold, so bundle up tonight into the start of the day on Friday.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures In The Teens Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS)– A much colder morning is ahead. Thursday begins with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills between 0 and 15 degrees. A much colder feel this morning as early morning temps start in the single digits. Wind chills sitting between 0 and -15° @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/9fnKI29K4e — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 20, 2022 Lake effect snow is ongoing for Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana where a Winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Temperatures rise to the upper 20s by Friday and into the weekend.  
cbslocal.com

Colorado Weather: First Alert Weather Day For Friday Snow

DENVER(CBS)- Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as another cold front is taking aim on Colorado. This system is the combination of a low pressure trough and another Canadian cold front now in the Pacific Northwest. The system will push thru the state starting early on Friday morning first...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Bitter Cold, But Snow Is On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s a Winter Weather Advisory until 6:00 p.m. for Porter and LaPorte counties. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, an additional inch or so is possible. Arctic air stays in place. Bitter cold again tonight but less windy. There’s a light snow chances Saturday through Tuesday, minor amounts overall. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 7. FRIDAY: Sunny. High 26. SATURDAY: Flurries. High 29. SUNDAY: Light snow in the morning. High 29. (Credit: CBS)
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wind chilly

Despite sunny skies Thursday, temperatures will struggle to warm after a frigid start. Walking, running and biking the Fox River Trail. Students researched and designed the sensory room for schoolmates with special needs. Appleton climate change task force makes final recommendations. Updated: 15 hours ago. It's now up to city...
KESQ

First Alert Weather Alert issued for strong Santa Ana winds

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for strong Santa Ana winds Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. While the Coachella Valley will not be experiencing as strong of wind as those to the east and west, travel, air quality, and power outages can be impacted.
nbc15.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerously cold wind chills this morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 meteorologists have declared today as First Alert Weather Day as very cold wind chills are expected during the morning hours. Currently, a big ridge of high pressure is building in from the northwest. It is allowing cold, arctic air to plunge southward across the nation’s midsection. Temperatures are starting off this morning well below the zero mark. Wind will be brisk out of the northwest at around 10 mph. Wind chills during the morning are expected in the -10 to -20 degree range.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Single Digits On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be mostly clear and cold Thursday night with lows will be in the single digits with wind chills at times around zero degrees. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it’ll be mostly sunny for Friday with highs in the mid 20s. Not as windy, with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 miles per hour. (Credit: CBS) Expect breezy and mostly cloudy skies for Saturday. Wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour in the afternoon. A few snow flurries will be possible with highs in the upper 20s. (Credit: CBS) A clipper system will allow for a chance for light snow showers on Sunday and a secondary system will keep snow chances around for Monday. Light accumulations are likely. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low of 7°. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 26°. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A slight chance for snow flurries. High 29°. (Credit: CBS)
