It may be Men’s Fashion Week in Paris right now, but for the rest of the retail world, it’s looking a lot more like luxury retail season. This, in the wake of three separate high-end retail earnings reports this week, that have not only blown away estimates, but have shed new light on the mindset and consumption habits of the well-heeled during what was supposed to be a time of great uncertainty.

RETAIL ・ 16 HOURS AGO