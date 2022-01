The Chinese megacity of Xi'an has partially resumed public transport, according to official announcements, after millions were confined to their homes for weeks because of a coronavirus outbreak. The easing of transport rules -- including the resumption of some inter-city train routes -- comes just before the Lunar New Year holiday later this month, traditionally a period of mass travel. Chinese officials have pursued a strict "zero-Covid" approach to containing the virus, with tight border restrictions and targeted lockdowns, a strategy that has come under pressure as multiple clusters have flared across the country ahead of next month's Winter Olympics. Some 13 million Xi'an residents were placed in lockdown in mid-December as cases spiked, but the historic city reported no new local cases on Wednesday for the first time in weeks.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO