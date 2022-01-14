ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pats playoff tickets still available, prices dropped 70% since beginning of the week

By Kelly Sullivan, Boston 25 News
 6 days ago
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) celebrates after a touchdown pass to wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass.

BOSTON — One day away from the Patriots taking on the Bills in the playoffs, and there are still plenty of tickets available for the game. On sites like Ticketmaster, they’re cheaper than filling your gas tank.

The team leaves Friday for Buffalo, and they hope there will be fans in the stands to cheer them on. This is the first time Belichick’s Patriots are playing an away wildcard game. But Buffalo is not a place many people want to go to right now because there are still tickets available. As of Friday morning, tickets for as low as $35 on Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices for Saturday night’s game in Orchard Park have dropped 70% in the last three days. So why are prices so cheap?

For one, it’s going to be below freezing with game-time temperatures in the single digits. Also, you have to be fully vaccinated to get into Highmark Stadium. And to show proof, a picture of your vaccination card won’t work. You’ll have to show your physical card or create a digital vaccination card through CLEAR—which is on the Bills’ website. Also, a negative COVID test will not be accepted. Here is a link to Highmark Stadium’s COVID protocols: https://www.buffalobills.com/stadium/health-and-safety

The Bills are the favorite to win, but Pats fans say they’re hoping they can see a competitive game, with, of course, New England coming out on top.

“I don’t hate the bills,” said Garrett Gibson of Fall River. “I’m glad that there’s another team. 20 years on top it was getting old, talked about all the time another AFC East team gives us a run for our money.”

If you are taking the seven-hour drive to get to the game, you don’t need to wear a mask while in the stadium because of the vaccination requirements. But you’ll probably want your entire face covered except for your eyes because it’s going to be so cold.

Boston, MA
