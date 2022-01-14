ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen in grave condition after fentanyl overdose at school in Connecticut

A 13-year-old is hospitalized in grave condition in Connecticut after an apparent opioid overdose.

The seventh grader overdosed on fentanyl while at school in Hartford, officials said.

The student collapsed around 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Sports and Medical Science Academy and had to be revived.

Two other students were sent to the hospital for observation.

It's unclear if they also ingested the drug.

The school was placed on soft lockdown while the DEA and drug-sniffing dogs searched the school for any additional substances.

Multiple additional bags containing suspected fentanyl were found around the school.

Students underwent a decontamination process before being allowed to leave school for the day.

Comments / 33

Kempka
5d ago

Yep. Connecticut has an opiate problem alright but it doesn't originate from mom and dad's medicine cabinet. Mr. Tong needs to visit the southern border and see for himself what Biden's policies are doing to this country. CHINA is killing our children.

Reply(1)
15
Irish33
5d ago

Keep voting for Democrats!!! This is what happens when you let anyone come in through the border. Dems do not care about the safety of American citizens.

Reply(3)
11
Dawn Blais
5d ago

they need to find the dealer and put him or her in prison for 20 years. They know this 💩 kills people and now selling it to children. 13! Dear God . Praying that he recovers.

Reply(2)
6
 

