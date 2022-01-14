Teen in grave condition after fentanyl overdose at school in Connecticut

A 13-year-old is hospitalized in grave condition in Connecticut after an apparent opioid overdose.

The seventh grader overdosed on fentanyl while at school in Hartford, officials said.

The student collapsed around 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Sports and Medical Science Academy and had to be revived.

Two other students were sent to the hospital for observation.

It's unclear if they also ingested the drug.

The school was placed on soft lockdown while the DEA and drug-sniffing dogs searched the school for any additional substances.

Multiple additional bags containing suspected fentanyl were found around the school.

Students underwent a decontamination process before being allowed to leave school for the day.

A week after an Uber driver was violently robbed and knocked unconscious near an ATM, he and his wife received some great news from a generous viewer. Stacey Sager has the story.

----------