ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri to receive $484M to repair, preserve bridges

By Katelyn Brown
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FbPnL_0dldPl3o00

Missouri will receive $484.3 million in federal funding to go toward bridge repairs and preservation.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said the money is coming from President Joe Biden's recently signed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

More than $27 billion is being distributed nationwide to repair bridges.

According to USDOT, Missouri's allotment will help repair 2,215 bridges listed as being in poor condition.

An additional 12,715 bridges in fair condition will receive improvements to preserve them in the state.

USDOT expects the Bridge Formula Program to repair 15,000 bridges, meaning Missouri makes up about 14.8% of all bridges in poor condition being repaired with the money.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Uban Construction#Usdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy