Missouri to receive $484M to repair, preserve bridges

Missouri will receive $484.3 million in federal funding to go toward bridge repairs and preservation.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said the money is coming from President Joe Biden's recently signed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

More than $27 billion is being distributed nationwide to repair bridges.

According to USDOT, Missouri's allotment will help repair 2,215 bridges listed as being in poor condition.

An additional 12,715 bridges in fair condition will receive improvements to preserve them in the state.

USDOT expects the Bridge Formula Program to repair 15,000 bridges, meaning Missouri makes up about 14.8% of all bridges in poor condition being repaired with the money.