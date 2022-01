WealthKernel, a provider of digital investment services, has raised $7 million in a Series A+ funding round, according to a Monday (Jan. 17) press release. The London-based company said in the release that the round is an extension of its $6 million Series A from 2020. It will use the additional money to expand its investing infrastructure to include intraday trading and its access to Europe.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO