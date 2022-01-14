MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Mortgage rates up, higher orange juice prices, airline COVID tests

Overall, we are optimistic about the U.S. economy going into 2022. While we have no way of accurately forecasting the direction the pandemic will take, we have seen that the economic impact of each successive wave has been smaller than the one before. Assuming that this trend continues, we largely look past COVID headlines to focus on economic fundamentals and valuations to find attractive risk-adjusted opportunities. Our collection of near-term indicators suggests U.S. economic momentum will continue over the coming year. Our view on foreign economies is more mixed and dependent upon the specific circumstances of each country and region.

