MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Mortgage rates up, higher orange juice prices, airline COVID tests

Eyewitness News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMortgage rates are up, higher orange juice prices,...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Times and Democrat

Today’s Mortgage Rates Move Higher | January 20, 2022

Mortgage rates continued climbing today. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is averaging 4.05%, up 0.17 percentage points from yesterday. Rates for other loan types are also starting the day higher, with the 30-year refinance rate averaging 4.153%, up 0.007 percentage points. Although rates are moving higher, well-qualified borrowers can still lock...
REAL ESTATE
agfax.com

Fuel Report: Diesel Prices Jump Higher

The U.S. average diesel fuel price increased nearly 7 cents to $3.73 per gallon on January 17, $1.03 higher than a year ago. The Midwest price increased more than 8 cents to $3.60 per gallon, the Gulf Coast price increased nearly 8 cents to $3.46 per gallon, the East Coast price increased more than 7 cents to $3.72 per gallon, the West Coast price increased more than 3 cents to $4.45 per gallon, and the Rocky Mountain price increased more than 1 cent to $3.68 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Procter & Gamble says the prices of Tide laundry products and personal-care items are going up soon

The cost of doing laundry is going to go up, says Procter & Gamble Co., which announced additional price hikes along with its fiscal second-quarter earnings on Wednesday. “In mid-December, we announced to retailers that effective Feb. 28, we are increasing pricing on the balance of our Fabric Care portfolio, this includes Tide, Gain, Downy, Bounce, and Unstopables and includes all forms, liquid and unit dose detergents, scent beads, liquid fabric softeners, and dryer sheets,” said Andre Schulten, P&G’s PG chief financial officer, on the earnings call, according to a FactSet transcript.
ECONOMY
TODAY.com

Orange juice prices could rise due to historically small harvests in Florida

The Department of Agriculture in Florida is forecasting the smallest harvest season for oranges since the 1940s, and that’s expected to cause prices to soar for consumers. One of the biggest factors is a disease that’s been around for years causing trees to bear smaller fruits with less juice. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.Jan. 19, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Voice

Orange Juice Prices Could Increase Amid Lower Yield, Report Says

Orange juice prices could increase as Florida orange groves are seeing a lower crop yield this season. According to a January report from the United States Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Statistics Board, the 2021-2022 forecast of Florida oranges is 44.5 million boxes, which is 1.5 million fewer than the December forecast.
ORANGE, CT
marketplace.org

Rising mortgage rates and prices not raining on homebuilders’ parade

We’re entering a third year of pandemic economics, and it’s shaping up to be a year of changing economic conditions as well. One sector that’s sure to be impacted is housing. With the Fed signaling it’s going to raise interest rates to fight inflation, mortgage rates are already rising. That, along with persistent challenges sourcing building materials and labor, is likely to keep the supply of new homes tight, and prices high, in the coming year.
BUSINESS
KTRE

Orange juice prices continue to surge amid shortage

(CNN) - Another item on your grocery list is going to be more expensive. Orange juice sales surged during the pandemic and now prices are headed higher too. Citrus disease and unfavorable weather conditions have hurt orange crops over the past few years. The United States Department of Agriculture expects...
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

Higher Output, Earnings, Interest Rates, and Higher Stock Market Prices

Overall, we are optimistic about the U.S. economy going into 2022. While we have no way of accurately forecasting the direction the pandemic will take, we have seen that the economic impact of each successive wave has been smaller than the one before. Assuming that this trend continues, we largely look past COVID headlines to focus on economic fundamentals and valuations to find attractive risk-adjusted opportunities. Our collection of near-term indicators suggests U.S. economic momentum will continue over the coming year. Our view on foreign economies is more mixed and dependent upon the specific circumstances of each country and region.
BUSINESS
awealthofcommonsense.com

Will Higher Mortgage Rates Derail the Housing Market?

Interest rates remain low by historical standards but they’re finally moving up a bit. The 10 year treasury was yielding around 1.2% as recently as August. It’s now more than 1.8%. This move is a blip on any long-term interest rate chart but on a relative basis, bonds...
BUSINESS
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Axios

Rising mortgage rates could slow house price surge

Mortgage rates have jumped to their highest level since early 2020. Why it matters: The rising cost of home loans could slow the booming American market for residential real estate. State of play: Across the country, house prices have exploded over the last two years, as the pandemic — and...
BUSINESS

