Damaging wind to dangerous cold

By Jason Brewer, Boston 25 News
 6 days ago
FRIDAY WIND

A storm is moving away from New England. Behind it, the wind is picking up and will stay active through Saturday. The strongest winds will develop over the Cape and Islands with the best chance for wind damage and power outages. Gusts could reach 70 mph there and a HIGH WIND WARNING will last until 5 AM Saturday. A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect for the coast and most of southeastern MA through 5 AM Saturday with gusts up to 55 mph.

WEEKEND COLD

The cold will be brutal this weekend. Plan on wind chills as low as -20 degrees Saturday morning. As a result, WIND CHILL ADVISORIES have been issued for parts of our area. High temperatures will only reach the teens with an arctic airmass in place.

Both days will feature plenty of sunshine but lack much of a warm up. Sunday will be marginally better with highs in the 20s.

MONDAY STORM

The details of Monday’s storm are coming into focus a little better. Low pressure is expected to approach from the south and take an inland track. That’s important because it keeps much of MA on the “milder” side of the storm. Snow is likely initially, but will quickly change over to rain along the coast. Outside of 495 we have the potential for a few inches of snow, but it will change over to a messy slushy mix with rain for the second part of the day. In the higher elevations across the interior is where we are expecting the most snow. In fact, we could see up to a foot of snow for some in the Berkshires and the Green Mountains! A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued outside of 495 for the threat of the heavy snow. If you have travel plans across New England for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, make sure to take it slow on the roads as they will be slippery. Wind will also be a concern with gusts up to 50 mph. We are also watching the for potential for coastal flooding with the high tides Monday morning. Check in with us over the weekend as we fine tune the forecast!

IN THIS ARTICLE
