98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Okay to Sing in the SuperMarket While Shopping?

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with singing, and I love it. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. First I want to say that we love listening to you everyday. Especially the social dilemmas. I wanted to bring this up because it’s something my kids always laugh at me for doing and they even say it’s annoying, but I thought Jaime must do this too. And it can’t just be the two of us. Anyway, here it is. You know when you go shopping at Price Chopper, Hannaford or Shop-Rite, they always have music playing. And it’s always the music that you play. Well, when I’m shopping, I sing along. And I’m not quiet about it. I like to sing, it makes me happy so I go for it. Especially now that we’re all masked up….it’s nice to do something that makes you feel good. Well, my kids are always so embarrassed by me when I do it and they get so annoyed. They want to go into the next aisle to get away from me. But I told them I bet Jaime does it and I bet other people do it to. So I ask you, do you sing in the supermarket? I can’t be alone. Help me show my kids that we’re the cool ones. Thanks Jaime, Love your show. ~ Tara

Well, Tara knows me very well. I absolutely sing in the store. If there’s a song on that I like or no, I can’t help but sing along. Plus it makes grocery shopping go quicker. I’ve had some people make comments, but most are fun, and sometimes other people join in. I say SING!

What do you think? Is it okay to sing in the grocery store, or is it annoying to others? Let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.

