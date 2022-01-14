Dry and milder this weekend

A fast moving cold front brought a quick hit of light snow for metro Denver and the Front Range. The snow is more substantial to the south and west of Denver into the foothills.

We had 8.2" in Genesee, 5.0" in Conifer, 5.0" in Morrison, 3.3" in Highlands Ranch, 3.3" in Littleton and a trace at DIA.

Saturday will be sunny and cool in the wake of the front, with highs only around 40 degrees.

Dry and mild weather will return to Colorado for early next week with highs in the 50s Sunday and around 60 on Monday.

